 Bandra Fair 2025: Interesting Facts About Mount Mary Church We Bet You Didn't Know
This year, the Bandra Fair will run from September 14 to 21, filling the streets around Mount Mary Church with devotion, colour, and celebration.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Inside Mount Mary Church in Bandra | Image credit: Anita Aikara | FPJ

Mumbai’s most awaited cultural and spiritual celebration, Bandra Fair 2025, is back. Every September, the iconic Mount Mary Basilica becomes the heart of devotion and festivity as thousands gather to mark the Feast of the Nativity of Mother Mary. While the fair charms visitors with prayers, food stalls, and souvenirs, the church itself holds centuries of fascinating history.

Bandra Fair 2025

This year, the Bandra Fair will run from September 14 to 21, filling the streets around Mount Mary Church with devotion, colour, and celebration. With origins tracing back nearly 300 years, legend says it began after fishermen found a miraculous statue of Mother Mary floating in the sea. Today, the fair unites people of all faiths in prayer and festivity.

Facts about Mount Mary Church

Hilltop beauty: Perched at 262 feet above sea level, Mount Mary Basilica offers sweeping views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai’s skyline.

16th-century statue: Though the present church is over a century old, the treasured statue of Virgin Mary dates back to the 1500s.

Historic roots: A Jesuit priest first built a small mud chapel here in the late 15th century. By 1640, it was expanded to welcome growing numbers of devotees.

Architectural charm: The semi-Gothic façade features a grand entrance door, side windows, and an emblem with “A.M.” (Ave Maria), symbolising Angel Gabriel’s greeting to Mary.

Artistic interiors: Fibreglass murals adorn the walls, narrating the life of Mother Mary, while the altar’s centrepiece is a statue of Mother Mary holding baby Jesus.

Spiritual symbolism: The altar stands seven steps high, with “The Last Supper” beautifully carved on marble at its base.

Open to all: From lighting candles to offering flowers, Mount Mary draws visitors from all faiths seeking peace and blessings.

As the fair once again lights up Bandra, Mount Mary Basilica continues to stand tall, not just as a place of worship but as a living testament to Mumbai’s cultural and spiritual soul.

