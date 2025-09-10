In Pics: Mount Mary Basilica Shines Bright Ahead Of Mumbai's Popular Bandra Fair

By: Anita Aikara | September 10, 2025
Happy Birthday Mama Mary! It doesn't matter which religion you come from, everyone is welcome here
All image credit: Anita Aikara | FPJ
Bandra Fair is a 'cherished tradition that brings together faith, culture, and community'
Nine days of novena and prayer lead up to the much awaited feast day. Novenas have already begun on September 5
All eyes of the faithful are on their favourite Mama, who helps them tide through troubles
People of all faiths throng the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount or Mount Mary Church in Bandra to celebrate Mother Mary's birthday
Name it and you will find it here! Dry fruit halwa, black channa, kadio bodios (sweet sticks), laddoo, nankhatai, chikki and pinagr
There are also a variety of candles, in all colours and shapes, sold outside the Basilica for devotees
