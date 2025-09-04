Bandra's Mount Mary Feast 2025 Starts Tomorrow! Everything You Need To Know About Mumbai's Grand Fair

Mount Mary Feast | File Image

Mumbai is gearing up for one of its most cherished cultural and religious celebrations, the Mount Mary Feast and the iconic Bandra Fair. Every September, the usually busy streets of Bandra transform into a vibrant mix of tradition and festivity as thousands gather to honour the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Mount Mary Feast 2025

Held annually at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, the feast celebrates the birth of Mother Mary, a sacred day for Christians worldwide. This year, the novenas will run from September 5 to September 13, with the grand feast on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Masses will be conducted in multiple languages, including Konkani, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Gujarati, ensuring inclusivity for devotees across communities.

Image Courtesy: Facebook (St.Sebastian)

Bandra Fair 2025

Following the feast, the Bandra Fair will light up the neighbourhood from September 14 to September 21. With its roots going back almost 300 years, legend says the fair began after fishermen discovered a statue of Mother Mary floating in the sea, a miracle that sparked generations of devotion. Although paused during the pandemic, the fair has made a full revival, attracting both locals and visitors from around the world.

The lanes around Mount Mary’s Basilica will be filled with colourful stalls selling everything from religious artefacts to festive sweets. A culinary highlight, the fair is famous for East Indian delicacies and Koli specials like choris pav, Calicut halwa, kala channa, kadio bodios, and the much-loved petha.

With prayers, music, food, and tradition blending together, Bandra’s Mount Mary Feast and Fair remains not just a religious event but a cultural festival that unites Mumbai in faith and festivity.