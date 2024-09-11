Bandra Fair 2024: 5 Food Items You Shouldn't Miss Around Mount Mary's Basilica

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 11, 2024
The much awaited yearly event full of food, fun and festivities is back. The Mount Mary Fair, often reffered to as the Bandra Fair is a week long festivity where people come to experience this 300 year old event
Bandra has been a home to Catholic community for years and this festival represents their culture via authentic food stalls. This year the charm of Bandra, Bandra fair began on September 8 and will draw curtains on September 15. Here's what you should not miss at the fair
You will find various stalls selling roasted 'Kala Chana' which is supposed to be a energy booster for all the visitors and it is a age old practice for people to buy and sell this item here
Kadio Bodio is an iconic part of this fair. These are finger-sized sticks that are coated with chickpea flour and mized with ginger and jaggery. These sticks are also known as Khaje in the other communities
Petha is a velvety sweet made out of white pumpkin and is a originality of Agra. This sweet is also popular at the Bandra Fair
This Goan speciality called 'Chorizo Pao' is a must try at the Bandra Fair if you are a non-vegetarian. It is a mixture of minced pork seasonsed with spices and stuffed inside a pao
Halwa is a widely loved sweet amongst Indians and you will get to witness a variety of colours in Halwa displayed at stalls. They are topped with nuts and are tempting
