Bandra Fair 2024: 5 Must-Buy Unique Things Around Mount Mary's Basilica

By: Rahul M | September 12, 2024
The annual event of fun, food and festivities is currently taking place in Mumbai's bustling Bandra streets. The Mount Mary Fair, or Bandra Fair, is a week-long event where you can experience the 300-year-old iconic fair
Image: Salman Ansari
The Bandra fair, known for its attractive stalls, kicked off this year on September 8 and ends on September 15. These are five things at the fair you must buy
Image: Salman Ansari
You can find many of Jesus Christ's idols, photo frames, pictures, key chains and much more
Image: FPJ
If you love trendy accessories, then you must this fair. It offers a variety of chains adorned with beads and cross details
Image: FPJ
Apart from chains, you can also find stylish rings, hair accessories, bracelets and more at a very cheap rate
Image: FPJ
There is a never-ending food stall here. You can find a variety of snacks, including chips, namkeen, sweets, chakli and more
Image: FPJ
You must buy special varieties of halwa, each offering mouthwatering flavours and tastes
Image: FPJ
