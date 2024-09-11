 Mount Mary Fair 2024: History And Significance Of Bandra's Most Awaited Fair
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMount Mary Fair 2024: History And Significance Of Bandra's Most Awaited Fair

Mount Mary Fair 2024: History And Significance Of Bandra's Most Awaited Fair

The Mount Mary Fair in Bandra has been a lively custom for more than 300 years, commemorating the birth of the Virgin Mary. Thousands are attracted to it for its lively ambiance and cultural festivities.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Mount Mary Festival, The Bandra Fair In Mumbai |

Mount Mary Fair, which takes place every year in Bandra, Mumbai, is considered one of the most renowned and beloved festivals in the city. The Mount Mary Church Feast, also called the fair, has a long history and holds cultural importance beyond its religious beginnings.

Bandra's Mount Mary feast

Bandra's Mount Mary feast | FPJ

History Of Mount Mary Fair

Mount Mary Fair, Bandra

Mount Mary Fair, Bandra | FPJ

Read Also
Bandra Fair 2024: 5 Food Items You Shouldn't Miss Around Mount Mary's Basilica
article-image

In addition to its spiritual importance, the fair is also a significant cultural event. The market is lively with vendors selling a range of products, such as clothing, jewelry, handmade crafts, and tasty food. This element of the event demonstrates the variety and liveliness of Mumbai's cultural scene, providing a distinct combination of heritage and contemporary elements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mount Mary Fair 2024: History And Significance Of Bandra's Most Awaited Fair

Mount Mary Fair 2024: History And Significance Of Bandra's Most Awaited Fair

7 Restaurants To Enjoy Onam Sadhya In Mumbai Starting From ₹799

7 Restaurants To Enjoy Onam Sadhya In Mumbai Starting From ₹799

Chef Shares Fried Chocolate Modak Recipe For Ganesh Chaturthi, Easy Step-By-Step Guide Inside

Chef Shares Fried Chocolate Modak Recipe For Ganesh Chaturthi, Easy Step-By-Step Guide Inside

Singapore: LiSHA’s Deepavali Light-Up To Officially Kick Off On September 14

Singapore: LiSHA’s Deepavali Light-Up To Officially Kick Off On September 14

Salman Khan Wears ₹41 Crores Watch Embedded With 714 Diamonds; Know More About The 'Billionaire...

Salman Khan Wears ₹41 Crores Watch Embedded With 714 Diamonds; Know More About The 'Billionaire...