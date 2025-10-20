Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Vidhi & Step-By-Step Ritual Guide

Canva

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most cherished celebrations across India. It is a time when homes sparkle, hearts unite, and families come together to honour Goddess Lakshmi, the bringer of wealth and prosperity. This year, Lakshmi Puja will be observed on Monday, October 20, 2025, and as per tradition, the most auspicious time for the puja is during the Pradosh Kaal, when it’s believed that the Goddess herself visits homes filled with purity, light, and devotion.

Before beginning the rituals, devotees clean and decorate their homes with flowers, diyas, and rangoli, which symbolises warmth and welcome. The act of cleaning is seen as clearing negative energy and making way for divine blessings. Let’s take a look at the complete Lakshmi Puja Vidhi and step-by-step guide for performing the sacred ritual this Diwali.

Lakshmi puja preparation

Clean and purify the home: Begin the day by cleaning your home thoroughly. Lighting incense or dhoop helps purify the space and create a positive aura.

Pay homage to ancestors: Many families offer prayers to their ancestors and family deities in the morning, as Diwali coincides with Amavasya Tithi, a day to express gratitude and remembrance.

Decorate the entrance: Adorn your doorway with mango leaves, banana leaves, and marigold garlands. Draw traditional rangoli patterns and light diyas to invite Goddess Lakshmi.

Place a mangalik kalash: Keep a sacred pot (kalash) filled with water, rice, a coin, and topped with a coconut at your entrance, believed to attract good fortune and positivity.

Observe a fast (optional): Some devotees fast throughout the day, breaking it only after the evening puja.

Step-by-step Lakshmi Puja Vidhi

Prepare the altar: Spread a red cloth on a clean platform. Place idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi on the right and Lord Ganesha on the left, symbolising wealth and wisdom together.

Invoke the navagraha: On a white cloth, make nine small heaps of rice to represent the Navagraha (nine planets). This invocation seeks cosmic balance and divine harmony.

Set up the kalash: Fill a pot with water, rice grains, a coin, and a betel nut. Decorate it with mango leaves and place a coconut on top. The kalash signifies abundance and life energy.

Offerings to the goddess: Place gold or silver coins near the idol of Lakshmi. Offer fresh flowers, fruits, sweets, incense sticks, and light diyas. Chant Lakshmi Puja mantras or simply pray with devotion and gratitude.

Perform aarti: Once the offerings are complete, perform the Aarti with family members, circling the diya in front of the deities and singing hymns. End the ritual by sharing prasad and sweets.