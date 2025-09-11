'If He Won't, My Students Will': Teacher Dances To Viral 'Thumak Thumak' Song With Students

The Thumak Thumak trend is showing no signs of slowing down. Every week, social media witnesses a new and often creative spin on the viral dance. Recently, it was a group of school children and their teachers who stole the internet’s heart with their joyful performance.

How the video unfolds

The video, which surfaced on Instagram, begins with a teacher dancing casually inside what appears to be a classroom. What seems like a simple clip takes an adorable turn when her students start entering the frame one after another. With coordinated thumaks, bright smiles, and undeniable excitement, the children form a queue behind their teacher, dancing in rhythm.

The wholesome energy grows towards the end when another teacher joins the fun, and soon the entire group is dancing together, carefree and full of laughter. This unexpected yet heartwarming twist made the video instantly shareable.

Internet’s reaction

The clip quickly racked up thousands of views and likes within hours of being uploaded. Comment sections were flooded with users calling it the “cutest version” of the Thumak Thumak trend so far. Many appreciated how the teachers encouraged fun bonding moments with their students, making the video even more special.

Actor Varun Sood humorously commented, "Aur meri teachers mujhe marti thi."

Another user commented, "With every passing student the level of cuteness just kept on increasing."

One user couldn't contain the cuteness in the video and said, "This is toooo cute oh my god!"

The bigger picture

The Thumak Thumak dance has emerged as one of the most popular Instagram Reel trends in 2025, with countless creators, influencers, and everyday users trying their hand at it. The trend’s charm lies in its simplicity, playful steps, catchy beats, and plenty of room for creativity.

While the authenticity of the viral classroom clip could not be independently verified, its popularity proves that wholesome, joyful content continues to dominate the internet.