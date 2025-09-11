'We Are In Touch With Them': CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Safety Of Maharashtra Tourists Stranded In Nepal Amid GenZ Protests | X|@ANI

Mumbai: The ongoing unrest in Nepal has left several Indian citizens stranded, including around 150 people from Maharashtra. Families back home are growing increasingly anxious as calls and online messages to their loved ones remain unanswered.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “This is an international issue. It is better if the Government of India speaks on it. Our tourists, including those from Maharashtra, who are visiting Nepal, are being brought back. We are in touch with them.”

The released list of stranded individuals includes men, women, and students from Maharashtra who had travelled to Nepal for tourism, studies, work, and religious visits. While the document has provided clarity on who is stuck, it has also deepened concern for relatives waiting at home, especially as official updates remain limited.

As the situation in Nepal continues to unfold, families in Maharashtra are looking to both the state and central governments for reassurance and swift action to bring their loved ones back safely.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Safe Return of Stranded Tourists in Nepal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday reached out to tourists from the state who are currently stranded in Nepal and assured them of every possible effort to ensure their safe return at the earliest.

Around 150 Maharashtra Tourists Stuck Amid Nepal Protests

As per official reports, nearly 150 tourists from Maharashtra have been left stranded in Nepal due to widespread unrest and violent protests being led by Gen Z groups.

In a similar response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also addressed the situation and assured support to those affected. She stated, "I take the issue regarding the tourists stuck in Nepal seriously. I want to tell them to wait for a while till the situation becomes normal. We are monitoring the situation closely and will bring all of you back soon," Banerjee said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Additionally, the Ahmedabad District Administration has stepped in by releasing a dedicated helpline number for citizens from the district currently stuck in Nepal.