Nepal GenZ Protest: Around 150 Maharashtra Citizens Stranded Amid Violence | Complete List Released

The ongoing crisis in Nepal has left many Indian citizens stranded, including 150 people from Maharashtra. Families back home are worried, with phone calls and online messages failing to connect. The uncertainty on the ground has made the situation tense, and for many, the release of a list of stranded citizens has been the first piece of concrete information.

List of Stranded Citizens

The list includes men, women and students from Maharashtra who had travelled to Nepal for work, studies, tourism and religious visits. While the document provides clarity on who is stuck, it has also heightened anxiety for relatives waiting at home, especially with no official updates or reassurances being issued yet.

Nepal Crisis Deepens

Nepal continues to face difficulties as its infrastructure struggles to cope with the crisis. Transport links have been hit, essential supplies are in shortage and communication networks remain patchy. This has made it harder for stranded citizens to get in touch with their families in India.

Families Left in Limbo

Back in Maharashtra, households are glued to their phones, waiting for messages or news about their loved ones. With no clear response yet from authorities and no official word on when evacuations might take place, relatives are left anxious and restless. Social media is filling up with posts of worried families seeking help and clarity.

What Happens Next

Rescue operations are expected, but much will depend on conditions in Nepal and how quickly authorities can reach those stranded. For now, the list remains the only official record available, and it is being closely watched by families across Maharashtra. Until more details emerge, uncertainty hangs heavy, and the focus remains firmly on bringing everyone back home safely.