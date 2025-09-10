 IMA Slams Maharashtra Govt Move To Recognise Homeopathic Doctors As Modern Medicine Practitioners
IMA state president Dr. Santosh Kadam said the decision undermines medical science and could compromise patient safety

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
Homeopathy Doctors | Canva

Mumbai: The state government’s move to grant recognition to homeopathic doctors as Modern Medicine Practitioners (MMPs) has sparked strong opposition again from allopathy doctors. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision, calling it “dangerous” and “a threat to public health.”

Court Case Pending

According to the IMA, the government’s order is in contempt of court as the matter is already pending before the High Court. The state’s Medical Education Department, relying on the opinion of the Law and Judiciary Department and the Advocate General, recently allowed homeopathic (BHMS) doctors who have completed the one-year bridge course in Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) to secure independent registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

IMA’s Safety Concerns

IMA state president Dr. Santosh Kadam said the decision undermines medical science and could compromise patient safety. “MBBS doctors undergo 5.5 years of rigorous, evidence-based training in modern medicine, surgery, and emergency care. In contrast, BHMS education is confined to homeopathy, and the CCMP course provides only limited, basic knowledge of pharmacology. Equating the two is highly dangerous,” he warned.

The association argued that granting such recognition could lead to life-threatening risks in emergencies, where incorrect treatment, misdiagnosis, or surgical negligence might cost patients their lives.

Earlier Suspension in July

Earlier on July 11, the government temporarily suspended the registration of homeopathic practitioners seeking to practice modern medicine under CCMP, following concerns raised by IMA over patient safety and cross-pathy.

After government directives issued on July 11, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) on Friday formally withdrew its earlier notification dated June 30, 2025, which had allowed CCMP-qualified doctors to register with the Council. The MMC stated that all further registrations under the program will remain suspended until further notice.

IMA’s Warning

The decision had come amid growing opposition from the medical fraternity. In a letter dated July 8, the IMA’s Maharashtra chapter urged the government to revoke permissions granted to homeopathic doctors to practice allopathy, warning that the move could jeopardize patient safety and undermine medical standards.

