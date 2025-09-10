 VIDEO: Mumbai Police Arrest 8 Men Posing As MTNL Workers For Stealing ₹58 Lakh Of Underground Cables In Jogeshwari West
VIDEO: Mumbai Police Arrest 8 Men Posing As MTNL Workers For Stealing ₹58 Lakh Of Underground Cables In Jogeshwari West

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
Amboli police arrest eight men for posing as MTNL workers and stealing ₹58 lakh worth of underground cables in Jogeshwari West | X - @Rajmajiofficial

Mumbai: Amboli police have arrested eight men, aged between 20 and 40, for allegedly posing as MTNL workers and stealing 1,110 metres of underground cables worth ₹58 lakh in Jogeshwari West.

Gang Caught Red-Handed During Night Theft

The arrests were made around 3:30 am on Wednesday near Farook School, where the accused were caught red-handed removing live wires from a drainage duct. A case has also been registered against several unidentified accomplices who managed to flee.

Suspicious Activity During Routine Night Patrol

During routine night patrol, police spotted two trucks loaded with cable wires, a crane, and an Innova car parked near the school. On closer inspection, they found the drainage duct lid open and several men inside claiming to be carrying out repair work. “Their explanation raised suspicions as no such work is usually done at those hours,” said an Amboli police officer.

MTNL Confirms Theft, Investigation Underway

Police alerted MTNL officials, who confirmed that no authorized work was being undertaken and that the group was indeed engaged in theft. The stolen cables had disrupted connections for several MTNL customers. The arrested men are currently in custody, while police are conducting further investigations to trace the remaining absconding suspects.

