 Mumbai Fraud News: Ghatkopar Police Book Latur Youth For Duping Minor Girl Of Gold On False Marriage Promise
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fraud News: Ghatkopar Police Book Latur Youth For Duping Minor Girl Of Gold On False Marriage Promise

Mumbai Fraud News: Ghatkopar Police Book Latur Youth For Duping Minor Girl Of Gold On False Marriage Promise

According to the police, the 40-year-old complainant resides in Ghatkopar West with her two daughters, aged 15 and 6. Her elder daughter had been staying with her grandmother in Latur while studying in the 10th grade, where she met the accused Sonu Kamble and developed a friendship with him.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File

The Ghatkopar Police have registered a case against a youth named Sonu Kamble, a resident of Latur, for allegedly luring a 15-year-old girl with a false promise of marriage and duping her of gold jewellery weighing 11 grams. The shocking incident came to light after Kamble abandoned the girl at a relative’s house in Navi Mumbai and absconded with her jewellery.

According to the police, the 40-year-old complainant resides in Ghatkopar West with her two daughters, aged 15 and 6. Her elder daughter had been staying with her grandmother in Latur while studying in the 10th grade, where she met the accused Sonu Kamble and developed a friendship with him. 

Recently, the girl returned to Mumbai to stay with her family. On August 30, the complainant had to travel to her native village following the death of a relative. Before leaving, she instructed her daughter to stay with her maternal aunt in Navi Mumbai.

Taking advantage of the situation, Kamble convinced the girl to meet him at Rabale Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, promising marriage and asking her to bring gold jewellery from home.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud News: Ghatkopar Police Book Latur Youth For Duping Minor Girl Of Gold On False Marriage Promise
Mumbai Fraud News: Ghatkopar Police Book Latur Youth For Duping Minor Girl Of Gold On False Marriage Promise
Mumbai Politics: Major Setback For BJP In Ulhasnagar As Omie Kalani’s Team Joins Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Ahead Of Civic Polls
Mumbai Politics: Major Setback For BJP In Ulhasnagar As Omie Kalani’s Team Joins Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Ahead Of Civic Polls
Unity In Diversity: How A Ganeshotsav Decoration Brought Neighbours Together In Navi Mumbai
Unity In Diversity: How A Ganeshotsav Decoration Brought Neighbours Together In Navi Mumbai
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence Claims 19 Lives
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence Claims 19 Lives

Trusting him, the girl took 11 grams of gold ornaments and went to meet Kamble. 

Once she arrived, Kamble allegedly took the jewellery under the guise of making wedding arrangements and then dropped her off at her aunt’s residence before fleeing.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Gateway – Elephanta, JNPT & Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka Routes Standstill As High Tide...
article-image

When the complainant returned home and began preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi, she realized that the jewellery was missing. Upon questioning, her daughter revealed the entire incident. The complainant then contacted Kamble and asked him to return the ornaments, but he gave evasive responses.

Subsequently, the woman approached the Ghatkopar police station with her daughter and filed a complaint. Based on her statement, the police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 137(2) and 316(2).

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Fraud News: Ghatkopar Police Book Latur Youth For Duping Minor Girl Of Gold On False Marriage...

Mumbai Fraud News: Ghatkopar Police Book Latur Youth For Duping Minor Girl Of Gold On False Marriage...

Mumbai Politics: Major Setback For BJP In Ulhasnagar As Omie Kalani’s Team Joins Shiv Sena (Shinde...

Mumbai Politics: Major Setback For BJP In Ulhasnagar As Omie Kalani’s Team Joins Shiv Sena (Shinde...

Unity In Diversity: How A Ganeshotsav Decoration Brought Neighbours Together In Navi Mumbai

Unity In Diversity: How A Ganeshotsav Decoration Brought Neighbours Together In Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Congress Leaders Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Claim Opposition Leader’s Post In Legislative...

Maharashtra Congress Leaders Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Claim Opposition Leader’s Post In Legislative...

Maharashtra Govt Suspends Panvel Tehsildar Vijay Patil For Irregularities In Land Permissions

Maharashtra Govt Suspends Panvel Tehsildar Vijay Patil For Irregularities In Land Permissions