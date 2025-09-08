Mumbai Fraud News: Ghatkopar Police Book Latur Youth For Duping Minor Girl Of Gold On False Marriage Promise

Representational Image | File

The Ghatkopar Police have registered a case against a youth named Sonu Kamble, a resident of Latur, for allegedly luring a 15-year-old girl with a false promise of marriage and duping her of gold jewellery weighing 11 grams. The shocking incident came to light after Kamble abandoned the girl at a relative’s house in Navi Mumbai and absconded with her jewellery.

According to the police, the 40-year-old complainant resides in Ghatkopar West with her two daughters, aged 15 and 6. Her elder daughter had been staying with her grandmother in Latur while studying in the 10th grade, where she met the accused Sonu Kamble and developed a friendship with him.

Recently, the girl returned to Mumbai to stay with her family. On August 30, the complainant had to travel to her native village following the death of a relative. Before leaving, she instructed her daughter to stay with her maternal aunt in Navi Mumbai.

Taking advantage of the situation, Kamble convinced the girl to meet him at Rabale Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, promising marriage and asking her to bring gold jewellery from home.

Trusting him, the girl took 11 grams of gold ornaments and went to meet Kamble.

Once she arrived, Kamble allegedly took the jewellery under the guise of making wedding arrangements and then dropped her off at her aunt’s residence before fleeing.

When the complainant returned home and began preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi, she realized that the jewellery was missing. Upon questioning, her daughter revealed the entire incident. The complainant then contacted Kamble and asked him to return the ornaments, but he gave evasive responses.

Subsequently, the woman approached the Ghatkopar police station with her daughter and filed a complaint. Based on her statement, the police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 137(2) and 316(2).

Investigations are ongoing.