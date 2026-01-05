Mumbai: Govandi Resident Booked For Submitting Forged Birth Certificate With Passport Application Amid M-East Ward Scam Probe

Even as Deonar police continue their investigation into the alleged registration of 106 fake birth records in Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s M East Ward, another case involving a forged birth certificate has come to light. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Even as Deonar police continue their investigation into the alleged registration of 106 fake birth records in Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s M East Ward, another case involving a forged birth certificate has come to light. A separate offence has been registered against Govandi resident Fahed Abdul Salam Sheikh for allegedly submitting a fake birth certificate along with his passport application.

Govandi Resident Accused of Submitting Fake Birth Certificate for Passport

According to the FIR, Police Constable Vitthal Yashwant Bakle, who is attached to the passport verification cell at the Deonar police station, lodged the complaint. Sheikh’s passport application, dated June 3, 2025, was received at the police station on July 14, 2025. The applicant is a resident of Flat No. 2206, B Wing, Centrio Building, Waman Tukaram Patil Marg, Govandi.

As part of the verification process, Bakle visited the address mentioned in the application. On July 24, Sheikh personally appeared at the police station with his documents for verification. His birth certificate was subsequently sent for authenticity verification to the issuing authority the office of the Health Officer, Kalaburagi City Corporation, Jagat Circle, Main Road, Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

Kalaburagi Authorities Confirm Birth Record Was Forged

During a field inquiry conducted by the Deonar police in Kalaburagi, the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation, informed the police through a letter dated December 9 that no record of Sheikh’s birth certificate dated April 15, 1993 was found in official registers. This confirmed that the birth certificate submitted during passport verification was forged.

Based on these findings, the Deonar police have registered a case against Fahed Sheikh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and the Passport Act, and further investigation is underway.

