Lalbaug Sees Major Political Upset As Anil Kokil Joins Shinde Sena, Sparks Shiv Sena UBT Outrage

Mumbai: Lalbaug–Parel, considered the stronghold of the Thackeray family since the birth of Shiv Sena, witnessed a major political setback for Uddhav Thackeray this year. Former corporator Anil Kokil formally joined the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and was immediately granted the AB form for the civic elections. The AB form was handed over to him by Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

Local Shiv Sainiks Protest Kokil’s Defection

Kokil’s defection has sparked strong resentment among senior Shiv Sainiks in the area. In a symbolic protest, Sanjay Gurav, a resident of Yashwant Building in Parel, publicly burnt the gift bag and materials given by Anil Kokil, expressing his anger over what he termed as “betrayal.”

Speaking to FPJ, Sanjay Gurav said, “This is a public protest against Anil Kokil. The one who left us has turned into a traitor. I strongly condemn traitor Anil Kokil. By burning the bag he gave, I am openly protesting against betrayal. This protest is not just against one individual, but a clear message to those who are dishonest to the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.”

Gurav further said that this act reflects the unwavering values and loyalty of true Shiv Sainiks and sends a strong message to the younger generation about commitment to Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. He expressed confidence that the youth would now work with greater enthusiasm for Shiv Sena (UBT) and ensure a decisive victory for Kiran Tawde.

Denied Ticket Sparks Last-Minute Defection

Echoing similar sentiments, senior Shiv Sainiks in Lalbaug said that Kokil should be politically isolated and not allowed to gain acceptance anywhere, openly branding him a “traitor.” Anil Kokil switched sides after Uddhav Thackeray denied him a ticket. Claiming injustice, Kokil joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and adopted the party’s bow-and-arrow symbol. He filed his nomination for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Wednesday afternoon.

Kokil was reportedly upset after being denied a ticket from Ward No. 204, where Uddhav Thackeray instead fielded Kiran Tawde. Though Kokil’s name was initially discussed as a probable candidate, it was dropped at the last moment in favour of Tawde.

With Kokil’s last-minute defection and his candidature from the Shinde Sena, the battle in Lalbaug is expected to be extremely intense. The contest between Kiran Tawde (Shiv Sena–UBT) and Anil Kokil (Shinde Sena) is likely to be one of the most closely watched and high-stakes civic election battles in Mumbai this year.

