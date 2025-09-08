Mumbai News: Gateway – Elephanta, JNPT & Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka Routes Standstill As High Tide Warnings Blare On Raigad Ports -REPORTS | File

Mumbai: Due to gale-force winds and rain, the number three warning flag has been hoisted at all ports in Raigad. Due to this, sea passenger traffic on the Gateway – Elephanta, Gateway – JNPT, Mora-Bhaucha Dhak, and Karanja-Revas routes has come to a standstill. Water transport on this route has collapsed seven times in the last two months, and thousands of tourists and passengers travelling for work have been hit hard.

During the Ganpati festival, bad weather and unseasonal rains have also hit sea passenger traffic here on a large scale. In addition, the number three warning flag has been hoisted at various ports for the seventh time in the last two months.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, passenger traffic on the Gateway of India-Elephanta, Gateway-JNPA sea route has been closed from Friday, informed Iqbal Mukadam, Secretary of Gateway Mumbai Water Transport Association. Meanwhile, the sea traffic between Mora-Bhaucha Dhak and Karanja-Revas has also been closed since Saturday, informed Sushil Satelkar, Port Inspector of Bhaucha Dhak-Mora Division, according to reports by Saamana.

Traffic jam hits thousands of Chakarmanis reaching Mumbai and Thane after celebrating Ganeshotsav. Due to this, traffic jams have been occurring in many areas of Pen, Wadkhal and Panvel for the last two-three days.

In addition, now that the sea route connecting Raigad to Mumbai has also been blocked, tourists and passengers on this route have started travelling by road. Due to this, the traffic jam is increasing and the passengers are being affected.