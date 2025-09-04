India's Largest Container Cargo Terminal Opens In Navi Mumbai; All You Need To Know About Uran's Jawaharlal Nehru Port| VIDEO

India's Largest Container Cargo Terminal Opens In Navi Mumbai; Here Is All You Need To Know About Uran's Jawaharlal Nehru Port | VIDEO | X, YouTube

Navi Mumbai: The newly inaugurated container cargo terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Uran, marks a milestone in India’s maritime history. With this expansion, JNPA has become the first Indian port to surpass the 10 million TEU capacity mark, firmly positioning Maharashtra at the forefront of global shipping and logistics.

A key highlight of the expansion is the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT), operated by PSA India. With the completion of its Phase II development, the terminal now offers a staggering 4.8 million TEU capacity. The facility is spread across a vast area, featuring over two kilometres of quay length, a 200-hectare container yard, and some of the most advanced port handling equipment in Asia.

Major Features Of Newly Inaugurated Uran Port:

The installation of 24 quay cranes, 72 rubber-tyred gantry cranes, and multiple rail-mounted gantry cranes ensures seamless operations between sea and land, supporting faster cargo movement.

Multiple Rail Sidings

Equipped with six dedicated rail sidings, the terminal has been designed to strengthen multi-modal connectivity. Its deep draft berths allow it to accommodate the world’s largest container vessels, carrying up to 18,000 TEUs, which significantly enhances India’s competitiveness in international shipping.

Security, Capacity & Sustainability

The port’s gate complex, with eight automated entry and exit lanes, integrates modern systems such as paperless transactions, weighbridges, and radiation detection, making cargo processing both secure and efficient. Beyond capacity and connectivity, sustainability lies at the heart of JNPA’s vision. The terminal currently operates on 60 per cent renewable energy, with a roadmap to achieve 100 per cent in the coming years.

It is home to India’s first 100 percent green terminal, featuring solar power, rainwater harvesting, and eco-friendly cargo handling. Plans are underway to replace diesel trucks with electric fleets, making the facility a model for environmentally responsible infrastructure.

Digitalisation At The Port

Digitisation is another defining feature of this terminal. With digital twins, 5G-enabled systems, and cutting-edge cybersecurity frameworks, the port has embraced next-generation smart operations. Real-time truck scheduling, centralized parking plazas, and dedicated empty-container yards further streamline logistics, reducing turnaround time and improving trade efficiency.

This world-class facility is not only an achievement for Maharashtra but also a turning point for India’s maritime sector. By combining high capacity, modern technology, green practices, and smart systems, JNPA’s container terminal sets the stage for India’s emergence as a leading global hub in cargo handling and international trade.