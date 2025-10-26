 Mumbai Police Bust ₹14-Crore MD Drug Factory In Nalasopara’s Rashid Compound; Five Arrested
According to officials, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the illegal drug operation four from Mumbai and one from Nalasopara.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

Nalasopara: The Mumbai Police have busted a major drug manufacturing unit operating from the Rashid Compound in Pelhar, Nalasopara (East). The raid led to the seizure of approximately 7 kg of MD drugs, with an estimated market value of ₹14 crore. Additionally, raw materials worth ₹1 crore were also confiscated from the site.

Operation Conducted by Zone-6 Narcotics Team

The raid was carried out jointly by the Narcotics team of Mumbai Police Zone-6 and the Tilak Nagar police station. According to officials, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the illegal drug operation four from Mumbai and one from Nalasopara. The operation was executed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-6, Chembur/Mumbai), Sameer Sheikh.

Part of Statewide Crackdown on Drug Trade

Police officials stated that the action was part of a special campaign to curb the illegal drug trade across Maharashtra. The discovery of such a large-scale drug factory underscores the growing challenge of narcotics production and distribution in the region.

article-image

Factory Located Close to Pelhar Police Station

Shockingly, the illegal drug unit was operating barely a short distance from the Pelhar police station, within an area also close to the Mandvi police jurisdiction. This proximity has raised serious questions about local surveillance and enforcement, as the operation reportedly continued unnoticed for a significant period.

Illegal Setup in Unauthorized Slum Area

The factory was functioning in an unauthorized slum locality, further highlighting lapses in monitoring illegal establishments. Despite repeated correspondence and awareness of such zones, no decisive action has been taken, allowing illegal activities to flourish unchecked.

