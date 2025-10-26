Chhath Puja 2025: Mumbai’s Juhu Beach & 66 Other Locations Ready To Welcome Devotees | Watch Video

Chhath Puja 2025 | X/ @Satyamraj_in

Mumbai: Mumbaikars are set to celebrate the Chhath Puja festival and preparations have been made at 67 locations across the city, including Juhu Beach, Versova Beach, Aksa Beach, Dadar Chowpatty, and Girgaon Chowpatty. This year there has been a significant increase of locations, from 39 locations last year to 67 this year. Videos shared from Juhu Beach’s official handle also show the ongoing preparations at one of the city’s most popular locations for devotees during the festival.

Chhath Puja this year also has a political significance for the Mahayuti government in Mumbai as it has come ahead of upcoming BMC polls and also Bihar Assembly elections.

Devotees in Mumbai will worship Chhath Mata on October 27 and 28. According to reports, strict security arrangements have also been made to ensure safety for the devotees.

Facilities at the Ghats:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 148 artificial immersion tanks and ponds across the city. Ghatkopar has 44 tanks, Dahisar 22, and Kandivali 16.

In addition to this, the BMC has also increased the number of changing room from 38 last year to 403 this year, of which over 100 are set up alone at Juhu Beach.

The report by Times Now added that arrangements have been made for proper lighting, Nirmalya Kalash, police presence, first-aid booths, temporary toilets, and seating arrangements at all ghats.

Watch Towers, Helicopters to monitor devotees' safety

To ensure safety of the devotees, the BMC lifeguards will be monitoring devotees from the watchtowers, while Navy and Coast Guard helicopters will keep a close watch from the sky.

Single-Window System for Permissions

The BMC had set up a single-window system to provide Chhath Puja organising committees and mandals with the necessary permissions. Each ward has been assigned a coordination officer to liaise with the police and traffic departments.

Chhath Puja Dates

Devotees worship the Sun God (Surya Dev) and ‘Shashti’ or ‘Chhathi Maiya’, the goddess associated with children. The festival is also known as Surya Shashti Vrat and symbolises gratitude towards the Sun for sustaining life on Earth.

The festival commences on the Chaturthi (fourth day) of the Shukla Paksha—the bright fortnight of the month of Kartik. The sixth day, known as ‘Chhath’ or ‘Shashti’, falls on the sixth day after Diwali, and the festival concludes on Saptami, the seventh day of the month.

This year, the main day of the festival falls on Monday.