Chhath Puja 2025: Vasai-Virar Municipal Administration Allows Devotees To Offer Arghya In Natural Ponds Under Strict Guidelines

Vasai-Virar: The municipal administration in Vasai-Virar is ready for Chhath Puja, with plans for artificial ponds in place. However, in a meeting on Friday, permission was granted for devotees to offer 'arghya' (offerings to the Sun God) in natural ponds, but only under certain conditions.

Festival Dates and Traditional Practices

Chhath Puja is scheduled for October 27 and 28. Traditionally, the festival involves performing prayers at beaches, lakes, and riverbanks during sunrise and sunset. To prevent pollution of natural water sources, the municipal corporation had initially planned only artificial ponds.

Permission Granted After Demands

However, after demands from MLAs Sneha Dubey-Pandit and Rajan Naik, along with social workers, for permission to celebrate the puja traditionally, a meeting was held.

यावर्षीच्या शहरात पर्यावरण पूरक “गणेशोत्सव” व “नवरात्रोत्सव” साजरा केल्याप्रमाणेच २७ ऑक्टोबर आणि २८ ऑक्टोबर रोजी होणारा “छटपूजा उत्सव” ही पर्यावरण पूरक पद्धतीने राबविण्यासाठी जास्तीत जास्त भक्तांनी कृत्रिम तलावांचा वापर करून महानगरपालिकेच्या या पर्यावरण पूरक उपक्रमात सहभागी होऊन… pic.twitter.com/z9o0JvVYRu — वसई विरार शहर महानगरपालिका | vvcmc | (@vvcmc_official) October 24, 2025

Strict Guidelines for Natural Ponds

Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryavanshi confirmed that based on court guidelines, devotees will be allowed entry into natural ponds only to offer arghya. This permission comes with a strict condition: no offerings like garlands or oil lamps are to be left in the water. Municipal corporation will strictly look towards this actions.

Meeting and Safety Measures

The meeting, chaired by Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryavanshi, was attended by police officials and leaders of various political parties. The officials reiterated that court directives must be followed for the celebration of Chhath Puja.

The municipal administration will make arrangements for the festival, including the construction of artificial ponds. Natural ponds are permitted for offering arghya, but under strict conditions to protect water bodies from pollution. This decision comes as a relief to devotees who wished to celebrate Chhath Puja in a traditional manner at natural water sources.

