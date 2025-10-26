Mumbai Police Bust Major MD Drug Factory In Vasai; Probe Underway Into Dubai Connection |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Zone 6 Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police and Tilak Nagar Police have jointly busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit operating from Rasheed Compound in Pelhar, Vasai.

According to police officials, the factory was being used to manufacture MD (Mephedrone) drugs on a large scale. Investigations have revealed that the entire operation was allegedly masterminded and controlled from Dubai.

During the raid, police seized around 7 kilograms of MD drugs along with a large quantity of chemicals and raw materials used in drug production. The seized material is estimated to be worth several crores of rupees.

One accused has been arrested in connection with the case. Police are currently investigating whether more individuals are involved in this international drug network.

Authorities described the bust as a major breakthrough in the fight against narcotics trafficking in the Mumbai region.

