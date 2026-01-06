BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Congress & Alliance Partners Unveil Manifesto Promising Transport Boost, Free Healthcare, Water Security & Corruption-Free Governance

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad, State Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant, Mumbai Congress campaigning chief Amin Patel, Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, and representatives of the RSP and RPI (Gavai) were present at the event. |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Congress, along with its alliance partners—the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) and the Republican Party of India (Gavai)—on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The manifesto, carrying the tagline “Mumbai for Unity, Mobility, Brotherhood and Inclusive Development,” promises people-centric governance, inclusive development, and improved civic services for Mumbaikars.

The manifesto places strong emphasis on reviving public transport, with a proposal to strengthen BEST services by adding over 6,000 buses to ensure affordable, frequent, and last-mile connectivity across the city. Ensuring water security is another key promise, with plans to scale up Mumbai’s daily water supply to 5,000 million litres per day and end water cuts and tanker dependency.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Education and healthcare feature prominently in the manifesto. The alliance has pledged to reopen closed Marathi and BMC schools with modern classrooms and trained teachers. A Universal Free Health Card will be introduced to provide free essential medicines, diagnostics, OPD services, and affordable surgeries in BMC hospitals. The manifesto also rules out privatisation of public hospitals and promises to upgrade them with 24x7 services, ICUs, MRI, CT scans, and dialysis facilities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Clean air and a pollution-free Mumbai form another major focus, with commitments to real-time AQI monitoring, strict construction dust control, traffic management, and scientific waste disposal. The manifesto also promises dignified implementation of the Street Vendors Act, people-centric transport planning, stronger pedestrian safety, and transparent, accountable governance. The alliance said the agenda reflects its vision of a cleaner, healthier, and more inclusive Mumbai.

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad, State Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant, Mumbai Congress campaigning chief Amin Patel, Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, and representatives of the RSP and RPI (Gavai) were present at the event. Interestingly, no representative from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) attended the programme. Speaking on the issue, Gaikwad said she had spoken to VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar and invited him, but he was busy campaigning in other municipal corporations across Maharashtra and therefore could not attend today’s programme.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Mumbai Congress manifesto was unveiled on the footpath opposite the BMC headquarters. Speaking to the media, Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad said the venue was chosen deliberately. “We have intentionally held this press conference in front of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building to present our vision of how to move from the footpath to the Mayor chair. Our manifesto has been prepared through dialogue with the people. We are moving forward with Mission 2026,” she said.

Read Also BMC Elections 2026: Youngest Candidate Raynel Fernandes Challenges Veterans In Mahim Ward 190

Gaikwad further alleged that communalism and casteism currently dominate the civic body. “We are raising our voice on issues concerning Mumbai and will speak firmly on matters related to corruption. We are contesting the elections to ensure that Mumbai gets a mayor who works on the ground and addresses the city’s problems,” she added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/