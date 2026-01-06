Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: NMMC Issues Notices To 782 Staff For Skipping Mandatory Election Training

NMMC issues legal notices to hundreds of employees over absence from mandatory election training sessions | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Jan 06: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued legal notices to 782 employees for remaining absent from mandatory election training sessions ahead of the civic polls scheduled for January 15, warning that criminal cases will be registered if they fail to report immediately.

Absenteeism reported during training programmes

The notices were issued after several employees deputed for election duty skipped training programmes conducted since January 1 under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Dr Kailas Shinde. Training has so far been completed in Nerul, Belapur, Digha and Ghansoli divisions, where large-scale absenteeism was recorded.

Election duty termed national responsibility

“Election duty is a national responsibility. Employees appointed for this work must treat the training as mandatory, failing which legal action will be inevitable,” Dr Shinde said, appealing for full compliance.

Training held across multiple divisions

On Tuesday, training sessions were held at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Vashi, for staff from Koparkhairane (Wards 10–13) in the morning and Turbhe (Wards 14, 15, 19, 20) in the afternoon.

Simultaneously, training for the Airoli Division (Wards 4, 5, 7) was conducted at Saraswati Vidyalaya, Sector 5. Presiding Officers and Polling Officers (1, 2 and 3) attended these sessions.

Briefing on multi-member ward system

As the elections are being held under a multi-member ward system, trainees were informed that each voter will cast four votes. Practical demonstrations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were also conducted, along with detailed briefings on election procedures and responsibilities.

FIRs warned against continued absence

Officials said employees who were absent have been directed to immediately report to their respective Division Election Officer’s offices. While many have responded after receiving notices, authorities confirmed that FIRs will be lodged against those who continue to ignore the directives. Notices are also being served on employees absent from the January 6 training sessions in Airoli, Koparkhairane and Turbhe.

Over 6,500 personnel to be deployed

The NMMC elections will be conducted across 1,148 polling stations, with over 6,500 personnel deployed. Staff have been drawn primarily from government and semi-government offices and schools in Raigad district, along with personnel from within the municipal limits.

Next training scheduled for Vashi Division

Training for employees appointed in the Vashi Division (Wards 16, 17, 18) is scheduled for January 7 at 10 am, with the civic administration urging 100 per cent attendance to avoid legal consequences.

