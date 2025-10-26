 Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls Death ‘Institutional Murder’, Slams State Govt For Shielding Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSatara Doctor Suicide Case: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls Death ‘Institutional Murder’, Slams State Govt For Shielding Accused

Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls Death ‘Institutional Murder’, Slams State Govt For Shielding Accused

Rahul Gandhi condemned the suicide of a doctor in Maharashtra, labelling it "institutional murder" and criticising the government's protection of the alleged rapist and abusers.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls Death ‘Institutional Murder’, Slams State Govt For Shielding Accused | FPJ

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday strongly condemned the death of a 28-year-old government doctor in Maharashtra, calling it an “institutional murder” and accusing the state government of protecting those responsible.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi wrote, “A young doctor in Maharashtra dies by suicide after naming her rapist, a police officer, and the man who mentally tortured her, the landlord’s son. Instead of helping her, the system protected the criminals. This is not suicide, this is institutional murder.”

A 28-year-old government doctor from Satara district, Maharashtra, whose suicide note was reportedly written on her palm, has sparked a major investigation after naming both a police sub-inspector and the son of her landlord. The landlord’s son, Prashant Bankar, was arrested and charged alongside the absconding sub-inspector, Gopal Badane, under allegations of rape and abetment to suicide.

Authorities say Bankar is accused of subjecting the doctor to mental harassment and pressuring her to vacate her rented accommodation, allegedly in nexus with Badane, who the doctor accused of repeatedly raping her over a five-month period.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'
Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore In October
Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore In October
Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains
Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains
Mumbai: Ex-Director Of Astitva Capital Hemant Gupta Denied Bail For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹1.78 Crore From Investor Sajid Malik
Mumbai: Ex-Director Of Astitva Capital Hemant Gupta Denied Bail For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹1.78 Crore From Investor Sajid Malik

The doctor was found dead in a hotel room after signing the palm note, and her relatives claim she faced extensive police and political pressure, including threats to coerce her into preparing false post-mortem reports, prior to her death.

Read Also
Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane Arrested After Surrendering To Police
article-image

With the case now out in the open, questions are being raised about institutional failures and protections for individuals who accuse powerful figures. The arrest of Bankar marks a key development, but the public, the victim’s family, and civil-society actors are demanding full accountability and transparency in the investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls Death ‘Institutional Murder’,...

Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls Death ‘Institutional Murder’,...

Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised...

Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised...

Mumbai: Ex-Director Of Astitva Capital Hemant Gupta Denied Bail For Allegedly Misappropriating...

Mumbai: Ex-Director Of Astitva Capital Hemant Gupta Denied Bail For Allegedly Misappropriating...

Panvel Hospital Under Scrutiny After Bodies Of Two Nepali Men Exchanged by Mistake, Probe Underway

Panvel Hospital Under Scrutiny After Bodies Of Two Nepali Men Exchanged by Mistake, Probe Underway

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Update: Over 80% Stretch Operational, Gujarat Packages Nearing Completion

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Update: Over 80% Stretch Operational, Gujarat Packages Nearing Completion