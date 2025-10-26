Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls Death ‘Institutional Murder’, Slams State Govt For Shielding Accused | FPJ

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday strongly condemned the death of a 28-year-old government doctor in Maharashtra, calling it an “institutional murder” and accusing the state government of protecting those responsible.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi wrote, “A young doctor in Maharashtra dies by suicide after naming her rapist, a police officer, and the man who mentally tortured her, the landlord’s son. Instead of helping her, the system protected the criminals. This is not suicide, this is institutional murder.”

A 28-year-old government doctor from Satara district, Maharashtra, whose suicide note was reportedly written on her palm, has sparked a major investigation after naming both a police sub-inspector and the son of her landlord. The landlord’s son, Prashant Bankar, was arrested and charged alongside the absconding sub-inspector, Gopal Badane, under allegations of rape and abetment to suicide.

Authorities say Bankar is accused of subjecting the doctor to mental harassment and pressuring her to vacate her rented accommodation, allegedly in nexus with Badane, who the doctor accused of repeatedly raping her over a five-month period.

The doctor was found dead in a hotel room after signing the palm note, and her relatives claim she faced extensive police and political pressure, including threats to coerce her into preparing false post-mortem reports, prior to her death.

With the case now out in the open, questions are being raised about institutional failures and protections for individuals who accuse powerful figures. The arrest of Bankar marks a key development, but the public, the victim’s family, and civil-society actors are demanding full accountability and transparency in the investigation.

