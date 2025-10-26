 Mumbai: Amit Shah To Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 At Goregaon On October 27; All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Amit Shah To Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 At Goregaon On October 27; All You Need To Know

Mumbai: Amit Shah To Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 At Goregaon On October 27; All You Need To Know

IMW is a premier event uniting maritime experts, innovators, and leaders from around the world. The event will be held for five days from October 27 to October 31.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Amit Shah To Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 |

Mumbai: Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Mumbai today and inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 at the NESCO exhibition centre at Goregaon tomorrow, October 27. After the inauguration, the home minister will also deliver a keynote address.

The IMW 2025 will be held for five days from October 27 to October 31. Apart from Amit Shah, the inugural event will also be attended and addressed by Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa; Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha; Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat; Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The inaugral event will start at 10.30 am.

Read Also
Supreme Court Declines Interim Relief Plea; JNPA to Proceed with Scheduled Development of Vadhvan...
article-image

Details of the Inaugural Ceremony

10.30: Arrival of Chief Guest, Amit Shah

FPJ Shorts
US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments
US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details
Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details

10:30 AM – 10:40 AM: Inauguration and launch of the Exhibition by the Home Minister

10:40 AM – 10:42 AM: Lighting of the ceremonial lamp

10:42 AM – 10:44 AM: Address by Vijay Kumar

10:44 AM – 10:48 AM: Address by Shantanu Thakur

10:48 AM – 10:52 AM: Address by Goa CM Pramod Sawant

10:52 AM – 10:56 AM: Address by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

10:56 AM – 11:00 AM: Address by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

11:00 AM – 11:04 AM: Address by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

11:04 AM – 11:10 AM: Address by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

11:15 AM – 11:40 AM: Keynote Address by Amit Shah

Read Also
VIDEO: 'This election Will Decide If 'Jungle Raj' Returns To Bihar Or Development Prevails,' Says...
article-image

All you need to know about IMW 2025

IMW is a premier event uniting maritime experts, innovators, and leaders from around the world.

It showcases the latest advancements in maritime technology and encourages collaboration across the industry.

It will convene maritime leaders and industry stakeholders from government, industry, academia, think tanks, and international organisations for over 100 high-level dialogues, fostering strategic partnerships and investment opportunities in the advancement of innovation, sustainability, and a globally connected maritime future.

According to the official website, the event will host over 500 exhibitors and more than 1,00,000 delegates from over 100 countries. It will feature around 200 global speakers, with an expected investment of over ₹10 lakh crore.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Weather Update: Unexpected Rain Clears Navi Mumbai Air, AQI Rises From ‘Poor’ To ‘Good’

Weather Update: Unexpected Rain Clears Navi Mumbai Air, AQI Rises From ‘Poor’ To ‘Good’

Vithabai Damodar Patil, Resident Of Thane, Dies At 114; Family Claims She Was Maharashtra's Oldest...

Vithabai Damodar Patil, Resident Of Thane, Dies At 114; Family Claims She Was Maharashtra's Oldest...

Mumbai Crime: 33-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹3 Lakh In Fake Dollar Exchange Scam

Mumbai Crime: 33-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹3 Lakh In Fake Dollar Exchange Scam

Maharashtra Launches State-Level Programmes to Commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's 350th...

Maharashtra Launches State-Level Programmes to Commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's 350th...

Mumbai: Amit Shah To Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 At Goregaon On October 27; All You Need To...

Mumbai: Amit Shah To Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 At Goregaon On October 27; All You Need To...