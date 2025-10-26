Mumbai: Amit Shah To Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 At Goregaon On October 27; All You Need To Know

Amit Shah To Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 |

Mumbai: Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Mumbai today and inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 at the NESCO exhibition centre at Goregaon tomorrow, October 27. After the inauguration, the home minister will also deliver a keynote address.

The IMW 2025 will be held for five days from October 27 to October 31. Apart from Amit Shah, the inugural event will also be attended and addressed by Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa; Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha; Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat; Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The inaugral event will start at 10.30 am.

Details of the Inaugural Ceremony

10.30: Arrival of Chief Guest, Amit Shah

10:30 AM – 10:40 AM: Inauguration and launch of the Exhibition by the Home Minister

10:40 AM – 10:42 AM: Lighting of the ceremonial lamp

10:42 AM – 10:44 AM: Address by Vijay Kumar

10:44 AM – 10:48 AM: Address by Shantanu Thakur

10:48 AM – 10:52 AM: Address by Goa CM Pramod Sawant

10:52 AM – 10:56 AM: Address by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

10:56 AM – 11:00 AM: Address by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

11:00 AM – 11:04 AM: Address by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

11:04 AM – 11:10 AM: Address by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

11:15 AM – 11:40 AM: Keynote Address by Amit Shah

All you need to know about IMW 2025

IMW is a premier event uniting maritime experts, innovators, and leaders from around the world.

It showcases the latest advancements in maritime technology and encourages collaboration across the industry.

It will convene maritime leaders and industry stakeholders from government, industry, academia, think tanks, and international organisations for over 100 high-level dialogues, fostering strategic partnerships and investment opportunities in the advancement of innovation, sustainability, and a globally connected maritime future.

According to the official website, the event will host over 500 exhibitors and more than 1,00,000 delegates from over 100 countries. It will feature around 200 global speakers, with an expected investment of over ₹10 lakh crore.

