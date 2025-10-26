Mumbai Fire: Eight Rescued From Kandivali’s Agarwal Residency, Including Three Children | PHOTOS

Fire Breaks Out At Kandivali's Agarwal Residency |

Mumbai: On the morning of October 26, a fire broke at Kandivali West's Agarwal Residency, where eight people were rescued. The fire broke out on the second floor of the sixteen-storey residential building in the Shankar Lane area of Kandivali West. As the information about the fire was received, the firefighters reached the spot quickly and doused the fire within 20 minutes times.

Eight residents were rescued from the incident of which two were men, three women, and three children, including a 3-year-old. Three members of the family were taken to Tunga Hospital in Malad. Chintan (age 45), Khyati (age 42), and Jyoti (age 66) are in the ICU, while Riddhi (age 36), who had a leg injury, along with Parth (age 39), Ayara (age 6), Pranj (age 3), and Mahavir (age 7), received treatment and are discharged.

Though the cause of the fire is not known yet, reports have stated that the blaze damaged electric wiring and wooden furniture on the second floor house.

Recent Fire Incidents in Mumbai

On October 22, a major fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Four Dimensions commercial building on Malad West's Link Road. Fire officials said the building’s non-operational fire-fighting system and glass façade hindered operations, but the blaze was eventually doused without any injuries. The fire destroyed the call centre’s computers, accessories, and server room.

On October 23, a fire broke out in the Riviera View Party Hall located at Babu Barve road, Kandarpada, Dahisar East. The blaze had particularly confined to the tarpaulin installed in the party hall.

Twenty-seven people were rescued, of whom 17 suffered injuries after a massive fire erupted at JMS Business Centre, a commercial high-rise on SV Road, Jogeshwari West, on Thursday morning. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said that fire was confined to various offices on the 9th to 13th floors and the electric duct from the 4th to 13th floors of the glass façade building.

On October 22, a 37-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a one-storey structure at Nalanda Cooperative Housing Society near Mangalmurti Hospital in Gorai No. 2. In another incident, a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Malad West early Wednesday morning which left one resident and a fire official injured.

On October 21, six people, including a six-year-old girl and a 17-year-old college student, died of burns in two separate fire incidents in Navi Mumbai . While four members of a family lost their lives in a midnight blaze at Raheja Residency in Vashi, a mother and daughter died in another fire that broke out just a few hours later in Kamothe.

