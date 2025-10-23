 Mumbai News: 27 Rescued, 17 Injured After Massive Fire At Jogeshwari’s JMS Business Centre; Building Lacked Fire Safety Measures
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 27 Rescued, 17 Injured After Massive Fire At Jogeshwari’s JMS Business Centre; Building Lacked Fire Safety Measures

Mumbai News: 27 Rescued, 17 Injured After Massive Fire At Jogeshwari’s JMS Business Centre; Building Lacked Fire Safety Measures

The incident was reported at 10.51 pm, and immediately, a Level III (major) fire call was given. Smoke logged in various offices on the 11th to 13th floors and the MFB created ventilation by breaking the glass façade. Along with the ventilation operation, the rescue operation for the trapped people was carried out by firemen donning breathing apparatus sets.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
27 Rescued, 17 Injured After Massive Fire At Jogeshwari’s JMS Business Centre; Building Lacked Fire Safety Measures | ANI

Mumbai: Twenty-seven people were rescued, of whom 17 suffered injuries after a massive fire erupted at JMS Business Centre, a commercial high-rise on SV Road, Jogeshwari West, on Thursday morning. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said that fire was confined to various offices on the 9th to 13th floors and the electric duct from the 4th to 13th floors of the glass façade building. The building’s built-in firefighting system was not operational, which posed a challenge for the firefighters during the firefighting operations.

The incident was reported at 10.51 pm, and immediately, a Level III (major) fire call was given. Smoke logged in various offices on the 11th to 13th floors and the MFB created ventilation by breaking the glass façade. Along with the ventilation operation, the rescue operation for the trapped people was carried out by firemen donning breathing apparatus sets. The fire was brought under control at 2.20 pm and cooling operations are underway.

“A total of 27 people trapped on various floors were rescued. Some of them suffered breathlessness due to thick smog and taken to HBT Traum Care hospital in Jogeshwari. Their condition is stable,” said chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar. “The fire broke out from the electric duct. The building had not carried an electric audit or submitted Form B of fire safety and prevention. If the building’s in-built firefighting system had been in working condition, the fire would not have escalated and the situation would have been brought under control soon,” the officer added.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Man Stabbed In Kandivali After Heated Argument; CCTV Footage Surfaces
article-image

As per BMC’s disaster management report, out of the total 27 people rescued, two were women and 25 were men. They were rescued from various floors through the staircase and the Hydraulic Platform ladder. Out of the total rescued, 17 people reported suffocation and were taken to HBT Trauma Care Hospital. Out of the total injured, eight people were discharged, while nine are admitted and their condition is stable.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Housemaid & Cook Suspected Of Stealing Gold Coins & Saree Worth ₹4.82 Lakh From Judge's House
Mumbai News: Housemaid & Cook Suspected Of Stealing Gold Coins & Saree Worth ₹4.82 Lakh From Judge's House
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported - VIDEO
Tragic! Class 4 Student Declared Brain Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Tejaswi High School In Telangana
Tragic! Class 4 Student Declared Brain Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Tejaswi High School In Telangana
Star Footballer Lionel Messi Signs New Contract Extension With Inter Miami Until 2028: Reports
Star Footballer Lionel Messi Signs New Contract Extension With Inter Miami Until 2028: Reports

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Housemaid & Cook Suspected Of Stealing Gold Coins & Saree Worth ₹4.82 Lakh From...

Mumbai News: Housemaid & Cook Suspected Of Stealing Gold Coins & Saree Worth ₹4.82 Lakh From...

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported -...

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported -...

World Polio Day 2025: Rotary Club Of Navi Mumbai Joy Of Giving Hosts ‘End Polio Now’ Laser...

World Polio Day 2025: Rotary Club Of Navi Mumbai Joy Of Giving Hosts ‘End Polio Now’ Laser...

Mumbai News: Student Deported For Using Fake Educational Certificates To Obtain UK Visa

Mumbai News: Student Deported For Using Fake Educational Certificates To Obtain UK Visa

Mumbai News: BMC Invites RFPs For ₹980 Crore Deonar Abattoir Modernisation Project Under PPP Model

Mumbai News: BMC Invites RFPs For ₹980 Crore Deonar Abattoir Modernisation Project Under PPP Model