Mumbai News: 27 Rescued, 17 Injured After Massive Fire At Jogeshwari’s JMS Business Centre; Building Lacked Fire Safety Measures

27 Rescued, 17 Injured After Massive Fire At Jogeshwari’s JMS Business Centre; Building Lacked Fire Safety Measures | ANI

Mumbai: Twenty-seven people were rescued, of whom 17 suffered injuries after a massive fire erupted at JMS Business Centre, a commercial high-rise on SV Road, Jogeshwari West, on Thursday morning. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said that fire was confined to various offices on the 9th to 13th floors and the electric duct from the 4th to 13th floors of the glass façade building. The building’s built-in firefighting system was not operational, which posed a challenge for the firefighters during the firefighting operations.

The incident was reported at 10.51 pm, and immediately, a Level III (major) fire call was given. Smoke logged in various offices on the 11th to 13th floors and the MFB created ventilation by breaking the glass façade. Along with the ventilation operation, the rescue operation for the trapped people was carried out by firemen donning breathing apparatus sets. The fire was brought under control at 2.20 pm and cooling operations are underway.

“A total of 27 people trapped on various floors were rescued. Some of them suffered breathlessness due to thick smog and taken to HBT Traum Care hospital in Jogeshwari. Their condition is stable,” said chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar. “The fire broke out from the electric duct. The building had not carried an electric audit or submitted Form B of fire safety and prevention. If the building’s in-built firefighting system had been in working condition, the fire would not have escalated and the situation would have been brought under control soon,” the officer added.

As per BMC’s disaster management report, out of the total 27 people rescued, two were women and 25 were men. They were rescued from various floors through the staircase and the Hydraulic Platform ladder. Out of the total rescued, 17 people reported suffocation and were taken to HBT Trauma Care Hospital. Out of the total injured, eight people were discharged, while nine are admitted and their condition is stable.”

