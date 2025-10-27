 Mumbai News: Retired Bank Of Baroda Employee Duped Of ₹2.78 Lakh In Life Certificate Cyber Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Retired Bank Of Baroda Employee Duped Of ₹2.78 Lakh In Life Certificate Cyber Fraud

Mumbai News: Retired Bank Of Baroda Employee Duped Of ₹2.78 Lakh In Life Certificate Cyber Fraud

According to the FIR, Kuveskar, a resident of Ganesh Galli in Lalbaug, retired from Bank of Baroda in June 2018. She and her husband, a retired Union Bank employee, maintain a joint account with the Bank of Baroda and are registered for net banking.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 02:32 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Retired Bank Of Baroda Employee Duped Of ₹2.78 Lakh In Life Certificate Cyber Fraud |

Mumbai: The city police are investigating a cyber fraud case in which a 68-year-old retired Bank of Baroda employee, Alka Ravindra Kuveskar, was allegedly duped of ₹2.78 lakh. Fraudsters reportedly deceived her by claiming to help generate a Life Certificate and manipulated her into sharing her mobile screen during a WhatsApp video call.

According to the FIR, Kuveskar, a resident of Ganesh Galli in Lalbaug, retired from Bank of Baroda in June 2018. She and her husband, a retired Union Bank employee, maintain a joint account with the Bank of Baroda and are registered for net banking.

WhatsApp Video Call Used to Steal Funds

On October 23, Kuveskar reportedly received a Facebook link titled “Bank of Baroda Life Certificate.” Believing it to be genuine, she entered her bank account details and registered mobile number.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Retired Bank Of Baroda Employee Duped Of ₹2.78 Lakh In Life Certificate Cyber Fraud
Mumbai News: Retired Bank Of Baroda Employee Duped Of ₹2.78 Lakh In Life Certificate Cyber Fraud
Tensions Flare! Real Madrid & Barcelona Players Involved In Heated Clash After Fiery El Clasico; Video 
Tensions Flare! Real Madrid & Barcelona Players Involved In Heated Clash After Fiery El Clasico; Video 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets At Visakhapatnam
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets At Visakhapatnam
Bengaluru Torpedoes Clinch PVL Title With Thrilling Win Over Mumbai Meteors
Bengaluru Torpedoes Clinch PVL Title With Thrilling Win Over Mumbai Meteors

The following day, she received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number claiming to be related to the Life Certificate process. Later that evening, around 5 p.m., another video call from a different number allegedly coerced her into sharing her mobile screen.

During the call, she reportedly saw only a black screen, while the fraudsters accessed her net banking account and transferred ₹2.78 lakh. Kuveskar received several OTP messages, confirming that transactions were being executed.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Commuters Slam Mumbai Metro Line 3 For Lack Of Escalators And Elevators At Airport...
article-image

Complaint Filed, Investigation Underway

Realizing she had been cheated, Kuveskar immediately informed her son and contacted the Cyber Helpline (1930). She then filed a complaint at the Kalachowki police station against two unknown mobile number holders.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Retired Bank Of Baroda Employee Duped Of ₹2.78 Lakh In Life Certificate Cyber Fraud

Mumbai News: Retired Bank Of Baroda Employee Duped Of ₹2.78 Lakh In Life Certificate Cyber Fraud

Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts At Bata Showroom Near Police Commissioner's Office In Crawford Market;...

Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts At Bata Showroom Near Police Commissioner's Office In Crawford Market;...

Mumbai News: Eight Injured, Including Three Children, In Kandivali High-Rise Fire; Fourth Such...

Mumbai News: Eight Injured, Including Three Children, In Kandivali High-Rise Fire; Fourth Such...

Mumbai News: Four Bungalows Gurudwara Begins Two-Week Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrations

Mumbai News: Four Bungalows Gurudwara Begins Two-Week Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrations

Mumbai Fraud News: Air Hostess Duped Of ₹10.37 Lakh In Online Trading Scam via Telegram

Mumbai Fraud News: Air Hostess Duped Of ₹10.37 Lakh In Online Trading Scam via Telegram