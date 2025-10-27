'Opposition’s 'Vote Theft' Claim Stems From End Of Their ‘Currency Theft’: CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, saying that parties accusing the government of “vote theft” are doing so because their “currency theft” has been stopped.

“The Opposition is making baseless allegations of vote theft only because their currency theft has come to an end,” Fadnavis said in a witty remark. He added that such claims were part of a deliberate strategy to tarnish the Election Commission’s image ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

‘Public Knows Everything,’ Says CM

“The Opposition knows they are going to lose the upcoming local body elections. That’s why they are questioning the credibility of the Election Commission. But they should remember — ‘Yeh public hai, yeh sab jaanti hai’ (The public knows everything),” he said.

SIR Mechanism to Ensure Transparency

Fadnavis welcomed the Election Commission of India’s decision to implement the Systematic Information for Voters (SIR) mechanism nationwide, saying it would bring greater transparency to electoral rolls.

“We have been demanding corrections in the voters list since 2012. There’s even a case pending in the High Court on this issue. The implementation of SIR will now ensure transparency,” he added.

MVA Plans Morcha Over Voters List Irregularities

Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has announced a morcha on November 1 outside the State Election Commission office in Mumbai, protesting alleged inaction on their complaints about irregularities in the voters list submitted two weeks ago.

Fadnavis Responds to Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks

Fadnavis also hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his social media post on the recent suicide of a doctor from Faltan in Satara district. Gandhi had blamed the state government, calling the incident a reflection of the BJP-led administration’s “inhuman and insensitive face.”

Responding to this, Fadnavis said, “Rahul Gandhi does not take proper information from his subordinates. The deceased doctor had written the names of the accused on her hand. Police are investigating the matter, and no one will be spared. But Rahul Gandhi and his party are politicising such a sensitive issue.”