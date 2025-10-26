Mumbai: MSRTC Launches Sleeper Bus Safety Drive After Kurnool Fire Tragedy | Representational Image | X (@marinebharat)

Mumbai: Sleeper bus crew across Maharashtra will now be required to brief passengers about all emergency exits and safety tools before every journey. The initiative is part of a new awareness campaign launched by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to strengthen passenger safety standards.

New Campaign for Safer Journeys

Titled ‘Sleeper Bus Passenger Safety Guidelines’, the campaign runs under the slogan ‘Alert Passenger, Safe Journey’ and aims to educate travellers on quick response during emergencies. The move comes in the wake of the Kurnool sleeper bus fire in Andhra Pradesh that killed 20 passengers earlier this month, prompting authorities to revisit long-distance bus safety measures.

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said that while sleeper buses offer comfort for overnight travel, overlooking safety measures can prove fatal.

“Passengers must stay alert and aware. Sleeper coaches are convenient, but ignoring safety norms can be extremely dangerous,” he said.

Experts have pointed out that in many fire-related bus accidents, fatalities occur because passengers are unaware of evacuation routes. To address this, the MSRTC campaign stresses that the main door should always remain open and clear, emergency exits must never be blocked with luggage, and roof hatches can be used for quick escape during a fire.

Each bus is equipped with emergency hammers placed near windows to break the glass if needed. Passengers are advised to locate these tools and familiarise themselves with all exits soon after boarding.

The safety guidelines also remind commuters not to attempt saving personal belongings during a fire. Instead, they should use water or blankets to douse flames, stay low to the ground to avoid smoke inhalation, and alert the driver immediately if they notice smoke, burning smells, or overheating near charging points.

Helplines and Safety Contacts

In case of emergencies, passengers can contact helplines 100, 108, or the nearest fire brigade. The MSRTC has urged all travellers to prioritise safety awareness to prevent future tragedies and ensure a safer travel experience for all.