 Andhra Pradesh Bus Inferno: CCTV Footage Shows Moments Before Tragedy, Biker Involved In Accident Seen In Inebriated State At Petrol Pump
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh Bus Inferno: CCTV Footage Shows Moments Before Tragedy, Biker Involved In Accident Seen In Inebriated State At Petrol Pump

Andhra Pradesh Bus Inferno: CCTV Footage Shows Moments Before Tragedy, Biker Involved In Accident Seen In Inebriated State At Petrol Pump

A CCTV footage of the biker who was involved in the Kurnool bus tragedy surfaced online. The footage shows that the man was not able to ride the bike properly as he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image

Kurnool: A day after the tragic Kurnool bus fire incident, which claimed 20 lives, a CCTV footage of the biker, who was involved in the accident, surfaced online. The clip captured the moments before the tragedy.

The biker was reportedly in an inebriated state when he came to a petrol pump along with his friend. In the CCTV footage, it could be seen that the due waited at the petrol pump for some time.

CCTV Footage Of The Biker:. The motocycle reportedly collided with the bus nd got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open. It caused the blaze.

They walked for a few meters towards the road. Later, the bike came back and left. The footage further shows that the man was not able to ride the bike properly as he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The footage was recorded at around 2:24 am on Friday.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Virat Kohli Acknowledges Sydney Crowd's Chants While Fielding In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
Video: Virat Kohli Acknowledges Sydney Crowd's Chants While Fielding In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
Kerala HC Closes Petition By St. Rita's Public School Over Hijab Issue
Kerala HC Closes Petition By St. Rita's Public School Over Hijab Issue
ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Results Expected On This Date; Know Qualifying Criteria
ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Results Expected On This Date; Know Qualifying Criteria
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Promises 1 Crore Jobs, Highlights NDA’s Development Work In The State
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Promises 1 Crore Jobs, Highlights NDA’s Development Work In The State

According to reports, due to the biker's mistake, the bus caught fire. Officials confirmed to news agency ANI that the bike collided with the bus and got stuck beneath it, which led to the leakage of petrol, causing fire.

There were a total of 41 passengers travelling in the bus when it caught fire in the wee hours of Friday. The motorcycle reportedly collided with the bus and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open. It caused the blaze.

The bus door got jammed due to a short circuit and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Promises 1 Crore Jobs, Highlights NDA’s Development...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Promises 1 Crore Jobs, Highlights NDA’s Development...

Andhra Pradesh Bus Inferno: CCTV Footage Shows Moments Before Tragedy, Biker Involved In Accident...

Andhra Pradesh Bus Inferno: CCTV Footage Shows Moments Before Tragedy, Biker Involved In Accident...

'RJD Still Not Ready For A Muslim CM Or Deputy CM,' Says LJP Chief Chirag Paswan, Accusing Party Of...

'RJD Still Not Ready For A Muslim CM Or Deputy CM,' Says LJP Chief Chirag Paswan, Accusing Party Of...

'Respects To All Those Observing Fast': PM Modi Shares Chhath Songs, Extends Wishes To Devotees...

'Respects To All Those Observing Fast': PM Modi Shares Chhath Songs, Extends Wishes To Devotees...

UP Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control, Runs Over People In Agra; 5 Dead, 2 Injured | Video

UP Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control, Runs Over People In Agra; 5 Dead, 2 Injured | Video