'Every Single Word Of His Speech Was Negative, Defamatory For Bihar': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Criticises PM Modi's Speech

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav (L) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | X @ANI & File Pic

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Bihar, claiming that every single sentence and word of the latter's speech was "negative" and "defamatory" for the state.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav accused the Prime Minister of "deceiving" the people of Bihar and alleged that whatever Modi has provided to the state is not even one per cent of what was given to Gujarat.

He further stated that the people of Bihar are demanding accountability from the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | Patna: On PM Modi's visit to Bihar, RJD candidate from Raghopur assembly seat, Tejashwi Yadav says, "These are very negative people. They cannot provide jobs, and they cannot do justice to the people, especially in Bihar. Factories are set up by the Prime Minister in… pic.twitter.com/uAJXHeEQ6N — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

"Yesterday, the Prime Minister came here. Every single sentence and word of his speech was negative and defamatory for Bihar. He didn't say anything positive. We would like to ask the Prime Minister, you have been the Prime Minister for the last 11 years, but what have you given to Bihar?" Yadav said.

"You set up factories in Gujarat, but you want victory in Bihar, it's not going to happen. Bihar is bigger than Gujarat in every aspect. Every tenth person in the country is from Bihar... The Prime Minister has only worked to deceive Bihar. Whatever he has given to Gujarat, he hasn't given even 1% of that to Bihar... The people of Bihar are demanding accountability for everything, and the Prime Minister has no answers," the RJD leader added.

#WATCH | Saharsa | #BiharElection2025 | Addressing a public rally, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face, Tejashwi Yadav says, '...PM Modi sets up factories in Gujarat and wants victory in Bihar, but this is not going to happen...We are Biharis, we don't get scared from… pic.twitter.com/doLTquNuQm — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

In his rally in Bihar's Samastipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi trained guns at the opposition Mahagathbandhan, accusing its leaders of prioritising their families' political futures over the welfare of Bihar's youth, adding that these parties are "setting new records of lies" in front of the state's youth.

Sharpening his attacks on RJD, Prime Minister Modi said that law and order cannot prevail in an RJD-ruled state.

He also criticised the RJD's "jungle-raj" in Bihar, alleging that there was rampant extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping at that time, which "ruined generations" of the state.

"RJD and Congress are only concerned about the political future of their own families. That's why today they are setting new records of lies in front of Bihar's youth. Law and order cannot exist where a party like the RJD is in power. Under the RJD rule, extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping flourished. The RJD's jungle raj ruined generations of Bihar. The biggest sufferers of RJD's misrule were my mothers and sisters, the youth, the Dalits and backward classes of Bihar, and the extremely backward classes of Bihar. During this jungle raj, the doors of police stations were closed to Dalits and the extremely backward classes," PM Modi said during a rally in Samastipur.

The RJD leader further alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been "trolling" Mahagathbandhan ever since VIP chief Mukesh Sahani was announced as the Deputy Chief Minister candidate of the alliance.

"Ever since we announced the name of the Deputy Chief Minister from the extremely backward community, NDA people have started trolling, which means BJP people have started hating the extremely backward community," he alleged.

Exuding confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's victory in the Bihar polls, Yadav said, "The people of Bihar are in the mood for change. The people of Bihar will teach a lesson to the corrupt government. This time, the entire atmosphere is in favour of the Mahagathbandhan."

Bihar is scheduled to go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

