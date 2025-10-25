Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Wins Three Of Four Rajya Sabha Seats, Leaders Celebrate Victory

The National Conference leaders and workers celebrated the party's win with dance and music. | X @OmarAbdullah

Srinagar: The National Conference leaders and workers celebrated the party's win with dance and music. The ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) won three out of four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to the party, senior JKNC leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir, winning by 58 votes. Fellow party members, Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi, were also declared winners.

In a post on X, the National Conference said, "JKNC senior leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu Kashmir, winning by 58 votes. Congratulations!"

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Paul Sharma won with 32 votes, leaving NC's Imran Nabi Dar with 22 votes.

All four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir have been vacant since February 2021, following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, and Nazir Ahmed Laway.

Meanwhile, bypolls for the Nagrota and Budgam assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for November 11, following the demise of MLA Devender Singh Rana and Omar Abdullah's resignation, respectively.

Behind the scenes in my office in the Assembly complex while we work out the arithmetic & strategy of the Rajya Sabha polls. pic.twitter.com/GJbPMDyJLB — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 24, 2025

Earlier, on October 22, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed confidence in securing support from the Congress for victory in all four Rajya Sabha seats. Speaking to reporters, he said, "This session is different from other sessions. Rajya Sabha elections will be held after 10 years in Jammu and Kashmir. We decided on a strategy in the meeting so that the National Conference wins all four seats. I thank Tarigami and other independent leaders, who joined the meeting."

When asked about Congress holding a separate meeting, he added, "They had their own meeting. They have reiterated that they would not support the BJP. They have their own way; their leadership here has to wait for the high command's signal. This is not new, and no one should have a problem with it. Their high command would not signal to favour the BJP.

