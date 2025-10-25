 Elderly Man Brutally Beaten With Rod, Sticks On Road Over Property Dispute In Delhi’s Ali Gaon; Shocking Video Goes Viral
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Elderly Man Brutally Beaten On Road Over Property Dispute In Delhi’s Ali Gaon; Shocking Video Goes Viral |

Delhi: A shocking video from southeast Delhi’s Ali Gaon has gone viral on social media, showing an elderly man being brutally assaulted in broad daylight. The incident has sparked outrage and renewed questions about the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

According to reports, the assault took place on October 24 when the victim, identified as Raghuraj, was on his way from home to his office in his car. Suddenly, Mohit and his associates stopped him, smashed his car’s windshield, dragged him out of the vehicle and began beating him mercilessly.

Disturbing Video Shows Elderly Victim Thrashed Brutally

The attackers used sticks to thrash the elderly man, leaving him severely injured. Police officials confirmed that Raghuraj suffered fractures in both legs due to the assault. The disturbing video shows the victim crying out in pain while the attacker continues to hit him with sticks in the middle of the road. When bystanders tried to intervene and stop the attack, the assailants allegedly threatened them as well, warning them to stay away.

Personal Enmity Over Plot Likely Motive Behind Attack

According to an NDTV report, the attack was motivated by personal enmity. According to officials, two years ago, the main accused, Mohit, had purchased a plot of land in Ali Gaon and started construction on it. However, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished the structure within a month, citing unauthorised construction.

Mohit suspected that Raghuraj had complained to the DDA about the illegal construction, leading to its demolition. Believing him to be responsible for his loss, Mohit allegedly plotted revenge and attacked him on Friday.

Case Filed, Manhunt Launched To Trace Accused

The Delhi Police registered a case at the Sarita Vihar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault and criminal intimidation. Teams have been deployed to trace and arrest Mohit and his accomplices, who are currently absconding.

