Himachal Pradesh: Villagers Thrash Leopard With Sticks In Haroli; 3 Injured – Video

Villagers Thrash Leopard With Sticks | X/@Katwal_Vinod

Haroli: Four people were reportedly injured in a leopard attack in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing villagers surrounding the leopard and attacking it with sticks. However, the leopard later managed to flee the scene. Reportedly, three people were injured in a leopard attack on Monday.

The leopard was cornered in a field adjacent to Kamarpur village by the villagers in Palakwah Panchayat and was then thrashed with sticks and rods. In self-defence, however, the leopard attacked three people, seriously injuring one person in the eye. The video shows dogs chasing the big cat as it flees the scene.

The video has gone viral on social media.

The leopard was reportedly hiding in the bushes among the fields. Hearing its growl, some passersby panicked and ran toward the village, prompting the animal to attack them.

The injured leopard later retreated into the forest, where it was captured by forest department staff. Villagers claimed that the leopard was frequently seen near the fields, posing a safety threat to residents, particularly children who often play in the area.