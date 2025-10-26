 President Droupadi Murmu Stresses Health Services As Integral To National Development At Ghaziabad Hospital Event
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said health service is an integral part of national development, and no citizen should be deprived of effective medical services. | X @rashtrapatibhvn

Lucknow: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said health service is an integral part of national development, and no citizen should be deprived of effective medical services.

"I appreciate all of you for your commitment. I am pleased to know that Yashoda Hospital has been working sincerely in line with national health priorities," she said.

Emphasising the role of healthcare in nation-building, the President said, "Health service is an integral part of national development. Protecting people from diseases and improving their health standards is among the top priorities of the government."

She highlighted that the government is continuously expanding health infrastructure and medical services across the country.

"These efforts will contribute to building a healthy and developed India," she added.

The President also called for active participation of all stakeholders, including the private sector, to ensure that quality healthcare reaches every corner of the country. "No citizen should be deprived of effective medical services. Good private institutions can play a valuable role in achieving this goal," she said.

"Many economically weaker people also contribute to the nation's development. Their lives are precious, and they too must receive full support and access to healthcare," she emphasised.

The President also noted that the hospital treated a large number of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been providing care to many under the National TB eradication programme.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel were among those present at the event.

Chairman of Yashoda Medicity Dr P N Arora told reporters that the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, experienced doctors and trained staff.

It will not only be a centre for modern medical services, but also a symbol of patient-centred care and health awareness.

He said the aim of the institution is not only to treat diseases, but also to promote health education in the society.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

