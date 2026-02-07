Chhattisgarh News: DGCA Approves All-Weather Operations At Bilaspur Airport |

Raipur: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted approval for the upgradation of Bilaspur Airport from the 3C-VFR category to 3C All-Weather Operations (IFR).

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed this significant decision as a crucial and far-reaching step for the development of Chhattisgarh. While speaking to media he stated that the approval makes aircraft operations possible at Bilaspur Airport in all weather conditions, which will enhance regional connectivity and offer passengers safer and more convenient air travel.

The CM also mentioned that the availability of all-weather operations is expected to boost trade, industry, and tourism in Bilaspur and the surrounding areas. This decision, he added, will encourage industrial investment and contribute to the generation of new employment opportunities.

He expressed profound gratitude, on behalf of the people of the state, to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu for their support. He further said that under the guidance of PM Modi, modern infrastructure is expanding rapidly in Chhattisgarh, leading the state to new developmental heights.

The CM expressed his feelings and said that this achievement will provide a new impetus to the economic, social, and industrial development of the entire state, including Bilaspur Airport, and will further solidify Chhattisgarh’s position on the national aviation map.