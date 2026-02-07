 IndiGo Flight From Delhi Faces Landing Gear Issue While Approaching CSMIA, Lands Safely In Mumbai
An IndiGo Airbus A321neo arriving from Delhi faced a minor technical issue with its landing gear lever while approaching Mumbai airport on Friday. The aircraft landed safely after pilots followed standard procedures. Routine checks delayed the return flight to Delhi by over three hours.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
IndiGo Flight From Delhi Faces Landing Gear Issue While Approaching CSMIA, Lands Safely In Mumbai | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai: An IndiGo Airbus A321neo aircraft faced a technical issue with its landing gear lever during arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday morning. The airline called it a minor technical snag and said that the flight landed safely.

The flight 6E-2157 incoming from Delhi was on its final approach to the city when the flight crew detected a snag. According to airport sources, the aircraft faced issues with its landing gear lever. However, the aircraft landed safely at around 11.15am.

The airline characterised the event as a minor technical snag and said that the pilots followed standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely. The aircraft was released for subsequent operations after undergoing routine check and necessary maintenance.

However, the checks delayed the return flight from Mumbai to Delhi. The flight 6E-6028 was scheduled to depart at 12pm but actually took off at 3.13pm. Subsequently, the scheduled arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was delayed from 2.10pm to 4.58pm.

This incident follows a busy week for aviation safety in Mumbai. Earlier on Tuesday, February 3, two other aircraft from IndiGo and Air India were involved in a minor ground incident where their wingtips made contact during taxiing. In both cases, including today's landing gear issue, no injuries were reported, and all passengers disembarked safely.

