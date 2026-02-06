PM Modi At Pariksha Pe Charcha: Urges Students To Use AI As A Capability Enhancer, Not A Shortcut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged students to harness the vast technological opportunities of their generation wisely, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), describing it as a powerful tool to amplify capabilities rather than replace effort. | IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged students to harness the vast technological opportunities of their generation wisely, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), describing it as a powerful tool to amplify capabilities rather than replace effort.

Speaking during the ninth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at his residence in New Delhi, the PM emphasised ethical and productive use of AI amid discussions on exam preparation, life skills, and c.

Addressing the youth's access to technology unavailable in earlier eras, PM Modi said, "You are fortunate to have received so many technological opportunities that weren't available in my time. We need to develop the wisdom and intelligence to use them correctly. AI should be something that enhances your capabilities."

He illustrated practical ways to leverage AI productively. "How to use AI? One way is to ask AI to summarise a biography, giving me the main points in 10 bullet points, and I might feel like I've gained a lot of knowledge," he explained.

"Another way is to ask, 'I'm interested in these subjects, and I'm of this age. Can you suggest 10 good biographies for me to read?' AI will then find and show you 10 biographies."

The Prime Minister stressed that superficial use provides only surface-level gains, while thoughtful application builds deeper understanding and personal growth.

He positioned AI as an enabler for learning, creativity, and innovation, urging students to develop discernment to avoid over-reliance. Echoing this, student Ananya Sharma from Chandigarh shared her perspective, "AI is a tool, some help, and we can use it to move forward, but it can't directly take us to our goal. I also use it in this way, for example, to create technology-related apps. I liked the idea of using it in this way so that it becomes useful for all of us."

PM Modi's remarks aligned with broader themes of the event, balancing academics with skills, embracing technology responsibly, and viewing exams as stepping stones rather than endpoints.

The session included insights from guests and reinforced Pariksha Pe Charcha's evolution into a nationwide movement for confident, stress-free learning.

Participants can download certificates from the MyGov portal, celebrating engagement in this transformative dialogue. As board exams approach for CBSE, ICSE, and state boards, the Prime Minister's guidance on AI positions today's youth to lead in a tech-driven future, blending tradition with innovation for a stronger, self-reliant India.

The interactive session, broadcast live from 10 AM on Doordarshan, the Prime Minister's YouTube channel, and other platforms, connected students nationwide in a pan-India format. With over 6.76 crore participants—including 4.19 crore students, lakhs of teachers, and parents—the event focused on reducing exam stress while inspiring holistic growth.

