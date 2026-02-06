From Collaboration To Co-Creation: Nasscom CEO Forum Charts Tech Partnership Roadmap With US

Nasscom US CEO Forum held its first industry engagement after the trade deal announcement between India and America, and discussed a tech-led economic partnership, it was announced on Thursday. | IANS

New Delhi: Nasscom US CEO Forum held its first industry engagement after the trade deal announcement between India and America, and discussed a tech-led economic partnership, it was announced on Thursday.

Convened at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 4-5, the Forum’s third meeting brought together leading Indian technology business leaders and senior US policymakers. The leaders deliberated on enhancing innovation, AI, trusted supply chains, workforce development, and local job creation across the US.

“The India-US trade deal provides much-needed macro predictability at a time when technology, talent, and trust are central to global competitiveness. Indian technology companies are already delivering measurable outcomes for the US economy - high-quality jobs, regional investment, and innovation at scale,” said Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom.

"The Nasscom US CEO Forum is focused on moving this partnership from collaboration to co-creation, anchored in data, accountability, and long-term value creation," he added.

The Forum discussions underscored the opportunity for deeper India-US collaboration across the AI value chain, aligned with the Pax Silica coalition led by the US.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, Indian technology firms are well-positioned to expand their role across key layers, particularly enterprise and custom applications, consulting and engineering services, and emerging opportunities in silicon design and advanced platforms, supporting trusted, secure, and scalable AI ecosystems.

This collaboration is expected to directly benefit most of the Fortune 500 companies, while catalysing local job creation across multiple US states.

The industry has set its sights on supporting the joint target of $500 billion in India-US trade.

Energy security also emerged as a strategic priority, with the US scaling AI-critical energy capacity and India integrating green and nuclear energy to support next-generation data centres.

Indian technology companies are increasingly contributing to AI-driven energy optimisation, grid analytics, and digital infrastructure, reinforcing the resilience of the US innovation ecosystem.

“India and the US have a generational opportunity to build a trusted technology alliance across AI, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure. Indian tech companies are deeply embedded in the success of US enterprises, supporting the majority of Fortune 500 firms while creating local jobs across US states,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & MD – L&T Technology Services & Vice Chair -Nasscom US CEO Forum.

"By supporting the joint US-India target of a bilateral trade number of $500 billion, we can help shape a more resilient, innovation-led future for both economies," he added.

