Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara In Jalandhar | X

Chandigarh: A leader of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Lucky Oberoi, was shot dead in broad daylight by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in posh Model Town area of Punjab’s Jalandhar city Friday morning.

Oberoi was a financier by profession and his wife Simarjot Kaur had unsuccessfully fought councillor’s election from the area on AAP ticket in December, last year.

This is the second case of the killing of an AAP leader in Punjab this year, the first being on January 4 when a village sarpanch Jarmal Singh associated with AAP was shot dead in Amritsar.

Even though the assailants fired about 10 bullets at Oberoi from a point blank distance, four hit him in his head and chest grievously injuring him. While he was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to eyewitness accounts, Oberoi was a regular visitor to the gurdwara and he had just got into his Thar jeep after paying obeisance and putting on his shoes when he was gunned down by youths who rode an Activa scooter.

The area people said since there were two programmes in process inside the gurdwara including a marriage ceremony around 8 am, the gunshots outside were mistaken for fireworks.

Meanwhile, according to unconfirmed reports, one Sheru gang has taken responsibility for the killing reportedly over the appointment of a student president of a local college, facilitated by Oberoi.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties lambasted the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for what they termed as the collapse of the law and order situation.

Read Also Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Jalandhar

Also Watch:

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who is also the leader of opposition (LoP) said that the shocking daylight murder of the AAP leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar exposed the grim reality – if even ruling party leader are not safe, what hope remains for the ordinary citizens? ``Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence and administrative paralysis, while the AAP government remains busy with the PR and excuses’’, he alleged.

The BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also blasted the Mann government saying that when the leaders of the ruling party themselves are being gunned down in public places, it exposed the utter collapse of governance and the dangerous rise of gangster raj across the state.