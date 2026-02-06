Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Jalandhar

Lucky Oberoi (Left) with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | Instagram/Lucky Oberoi

Jalandhar: Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was allegedly shot dead on Friday (February 6) outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town by unidentified assailants. The incident took place when Oberoi was leaving the gurdwara after offering prayers.

The assailants came on a two-wheeler and opened fire at him, reported news agency PTI. After the shooting, he was reportedly rushed to Jalandhar’s Fortis Hospital. However, he succumbed to mulitple bullet injuries.

VIDEO | Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Model Town, Jalandhar; probe underway. Visuals from the spot.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Punjab #Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/laqDgjTU90 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 6, 2026

The incident took place at around 7:50 am and sparked panic in the area. The reason for Oberoi’s killing is not known, as no gang has so far claimed responsibility for the murder.

#WATCH | Punjab | DCP Jalandhar Manpreet Singh says," Lucky Oberoi was leaving after offering prayers here. At that time, two scooter-borne people came and fired at him. He was taken to the hospital, where he is under treatment. Probe is underway." pic.twitter.com/CGnD4UjzYZ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026

Who Was Lucky Oberoi?

Oberoi was a leader of the AAP. His wife is also involved in politics. She had previously contested the municipal elections as an AAP candidate, reported NDTV. However, she was defeated.

Three weeks back, Oberoi had also posted a picture with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In his last Instagram post, shared two days before his death, the AAP leader posted a poster of the ‘Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana’ scheme run by the ruling government in Punjab.

Opposition Slams Mann Government

Opposition leaders in Punjab hit out at the ruling dispensation over Oberoi’s murder. Criticising the state government, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, said, “Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann’s watch. The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia also slammed the AAP government. “In another broad daylight murder, @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi has been shot dead in Model Town, Jalandhar, by two assailants who fired eight to ten bullets at him. This has become a new norm in Punjab. Kill anyone, anywhere, as per whims and fancies,” he wrote in his X post.

“Shame on you, @BhagwantMann. You and your @DGPPunjabPolice have completely destroyed Punjab. Total collapse of law and order, and still you are not ready to admit it,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also lashed out at the state government. He said, “Once again, law and order is in complete collapse in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town. AAP is a paap for Punjab,” Poonawalla stated.

Once again law and order in complete collapse in Punjab



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a gurudwara in Jalandhar's Model Town



AAP is a Paap for Punjab https://t.co/wi1iM452k2 pic.twitter.com/4oOpYC7O0p — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) February 6, 2026

Recent Shooting Incidents In Punjab:

Notably, this is not the first such shooting incident in Punjab. Last month, an AAP leader and village sarpanch was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during a wedding function in Punjab’s Amritsar district. The victim, Jarmal Singh (50), was the sarpanch of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district. He had attended a wedding ceremony at a private resort near the Verka bypass in Amritsar.

In December last year, kabaddi player Rana Balachauria was shot dead in front of players and spectators during a live match in Punjab’s Mohali.