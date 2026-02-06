 India’s Skies Turn Feminine: Women Pilot Numbers Surge Nearly 90 Per Cent In 4 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia’s Skies Turn Feminine: Women Pilot Numbers Surge Nearly 90 Per Cent In 4 Years

India’s Skies Turn Feminine: Women Pilot Numbers Surge Nearly 90 Per Cent In 4 Years

India has recorded nearly a 90% rise in active women pilots over the past four years, with numbers crossing 3,300 in 2025, the Civil Aviation Ministry told Parliament. The surge has been driven by expanded pilot training infrastructure, liberalised policies and airlines adopting flexible work practices to boost gender diversity.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
India records a sharp rise in women pilots as aviation training and airline policies boost cockpit diversity | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 06: The number of active women pilots in the country has witnessed a vertical climb, growing by nearly 90% over the last four years, marking a major milestone for India’s aviation sector.

Government data highlights sharp rise

According to official data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), India now has 3,327 active women pilots. In 2021, the number of pilot licences issued to women stood at 243.

By the end of 2025, this figure had risen to 461, marking an increase of 89.71% within a four-year period, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told Parliament on Thursday.

FPJ Shorts
₹400 Crore Money Laundering Case: Mumbai Special PMLA Court Refuses To Discharge Builder’s Son
₹400 Crore Money Laundering Case: Mumbai Special PMLA Court Refuses To Discharge Builder’s Son
NCP Corporators Fail To Register As Single Group With Shinde Sena In BMC
NCP Corporators Fail To Register As Single Group With Shinde Sena In BMC
Power Play Intensifies Ahead Of Bhiwandi Mayor Election As BJP Declares Candidate, Date Still Uncertain
Power Play Intensifies Ahead Of Bhiwandi Mayor Election As BJP Declares Candidate, Date Still Uncertain
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 6: Ranvijay Misbehaves With Vaishnavi, Tulsi Hits Him With A Stick
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 6: Ranvijay Misbehaves With Vaishnavi, Tulsi Hits Him With A Stick

Training ecosystem and policy reforms

The Minister attributed this growth to a strengthened domestic pilot training ecosystem and several targeted government initiatives. According to him, key factors include expanded training infrastructure, liberalisation of civil aviation requirements, and relaxed policies for flying training organisations (FTOs).

As per MoCA data, Indian FTOs inducted 61 additional trainer aircraft in 2025, taking the total trainer fleet size to 385.

Airlines adopt progressive measures

Notably, Indian airlines are adopting progressive policies, including flexible working hours, to boost gender diversity in cockpit crews. IndiGo has the highest number of women pilots in the country.

Also Watch:

Read Also
India’s Aviation Regulators Face Over 2,600 Staff Vacancies Amid Rapid Sector Expansion, Says...
article-image

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken steps to increase the number of women pilots in the country. These efforts are aimed at strengthening the domestic pilot training ecosystem, which, inter alia, facilitates greater participation of women in pilot training and licensing,” the minister said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Skies Turn Feminine: Women Pilot Numbers Surge Nearly 90 Per Cent In 4 Years
India’s Skies Turn Feminine: Women Pilot Numbers Surge Nearly 90 Per Cent In 4 Years
India’s Aviation Regulators Face Over 2,600 Staff Vacancies Amid Rapid Sector Expansion, Says...
India’s Aviation Regulators Face Over 2,600 Staff Vacancies Amid Rapid Sector Expansion, Says...
Rajasthan News: Pigeon Flies Away With ₹1 Lakh Gold Chain In Nagaur Jeweller’s Shop
Rajasthan News: Pigeon Flies Away With ₹1 Lakh Gold Chain In Nagaur Jeweller’s Shop
Federation Cup Trials Eligibility Norms Unfair: Congress MLA & Olympian Vinesh Phogat
Federation Cup Trials Eligibility Norms Unfair: Congress MLA & Olympian Vinesh Phogat
'India’s Cricketing Talent Shines': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India For Winning ICC...
'India’s Cricketing Talent Shines': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India For Winning ICC...