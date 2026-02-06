India’s Skies Turn Feminine: Women Pilot Numbers Surge Nearly 90 Per Cent In 4 Years

India records a sharp rise in women pilots as aviation training and airline policies boost cockpit diversity | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 06: The number of active women pilots in the country has witnessed a vertical climb, growing by nearly 90% over the last four years, marking a major milestone for India’s aviation sector.

Government data highlights sharp rise

According to official data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), India now has 3,327 active women pilots. In 2021, the number of pilot licences issued to women stood at 243.

By the end of 2025, this figure had risen to 461, marking an increase of 89.71% within a four-year period, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told Parliament on Thursday.

Training ecosystem and policy reforms

The Minister attributed this growth to a strengthened domestic pilot training ecosystem and several targeted government initiatives. According to him, key factors include expanded training infrastructure, liberalisation of civil aviation requirements, and relaxed policies for flying training organisations (FTOs).

As per MoCA data, Indian FTOs inducted 61 additional trainer aircraft in 2025, taking the total trainer fleet size to 385.

Airlines adopt progressive measures

Notably, Indian airlines are adopting progressive policies, including flexible working hours, to boost gender diversity in cockpit crews. IndiGo has the highest number of women pilots in the country.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken steps to increase the number of women pilots in the country. These efforts are aimed at strengthening the domestic pilot training ecosystem, which, inter alia, facilitates greater participation of women in pilot training and licensing,” the minister said.

