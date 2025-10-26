 'Operation Sindoor Filled Everyone With Pride; Lamps Of Happiness Lit In Maoist-Affected Areas': PM Modi
PM Modi mentioned that he had written a letter just after Diwali, wishing the countrymen and highlighting the nation's achievements and shared that he received very positive responses.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared messages from people in response to his recent letter addressed to the nation during this festive season, emphasising the country's accomplishments.

Addressing the 127th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "In that letter, I had mentioned those achievements of our country, that have made this year's festive season even more vibrant."

He mentioned that in response, he also received messages from many citizens from across the country.

The Prime Minister hailed the recent military operations carried out to protect the nation, saying, "Operation Sindoor has truly filled every Indian with pride. This year, lamps of happiness were lit even in areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once loomed. People want the complete eradication of this Maoist menace that has put the future of their children in danger."

Speaking about the 'GST Bachat Utsav', PM Modi said that there was "great enthusiasm" among people regarding it.

Hailing the rise in use of 'Swadeshi' products during the festive season, he said, "This time, another heartwarming thing during the festivals is the massive increase in the purchase of 'Swadeshi' products in the markets. In the letters people sent me, they shared the 'Swadeshi' products they bought,"

"In my letter, I had also urged a 10 per cent reduction in the use of cooking oil, and people have shown a very positive response to this as well," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that he received numerous messages on cleanliness and sanitation efforts.

He commended initiatives such as 'The Garbage Cafe' in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, where food is provided in exchange for plastic waste. He also highlighted a similar effort by Bengaluru engineer Kapil Sharma, who started a campaign to revitalise the city's lakes.

