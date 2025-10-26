Haryana STF Arrests Close Associate Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Lakhwinder Singh, After Deportation From USA

X @A

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough in its sustained campaign against organised crime, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana has arrested a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, a resident of Titram village in Kaithal district and a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been deported from the United States of America and arrested by the STF Ambala Unit after completion of all legal formalities.

According to an official release, Lakhwinder Singh had been operating from the USA since 2022 under the directions Haryana STF arrests close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Anmol Bishnoi and was actively involved in around a dozen cases of extortion and firing incidents related to extortion in Haryana and Punjab.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with MEA and MHA, has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Lakhvinder Kumar on 25.10.2025 from the United States of America.

Lakhwinder Singh has a significant criminal record in Haryana, including cases registered in Sonipat, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, Kaithal, and Ambala.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) and Red Corner Notice (RCN) were issued against him in 2023 and 2024, respectively, by STF Haryana. After nearly a year of continuous coordination and legal follow-up with national and international agencies, his legal deportation from the USA has been successfully executed.

He is being produced in the Ambala Court, and his police custody will be obtained. More details related to his criminal activities after he fled from India will be precise during further investigation.

The STF Haryana remains steadfast in its mission to dismantle organised crime networks and is actively pursuing further legal processes to identify and deport other wanted criminals operating from abroad.

