On Camera: Leopard Drags Away Pet From House Compound In Kanjirapuzha

Panic gripped residents of Kanjirapuzha after a leopard was caught on CCTV entering a house compound and carrying away a pet dog. The shocking incident took place in the courtyard of Wakkodan Ambika’s house.

According to reports, the family became aware of the incident only after checking the CCTV footage when they couldn’t find their pet dog despite searching the area. The footage showed the terrifying moment that unfolded in the early hours of the morning.

In the video, the leopard can be seen stealthily entering the compound under the cover of darkness. Within moments, it pounced on the dog resting quietly in the courtyard and dragged it away into the night.

The incident has left local residents in fear, with many saying they are now afraid to let their children play outside. Villagers have urged the Forest Department to take immediate action to capture the leopard and ensure the safety of people in the area.