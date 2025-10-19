 Delhi Horror: Lover Stabs Pregnant Woman, Husband Kills Him In Revenge Attack
Delhi Horror: Lover Stabs Pregnant Woman, Husband Kills Him In Revenge Attack

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

An alleged extramarital affair resulted in the deaths of two people in the Ram Nagar area of central Delhi. The incident took place late Friday night when a 22-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death by her lover in public, before her husband fought back and killed the attacker.

The deceased woman, Shalini, was a homemaker and mother of two daughters. Her husband, Akash (23), an e-rickshaw driver, is critically injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital. The attacker, Aashu alias Shailendra (34), was a local criminal who had reportedly been in a relationship with Shalini.

According to police, Aashu was furious after learning that Shalini had reconciled with her husband. He allegedly claimed that she was pregnant with his child and attacked her when she refused to leave Akash.

The attack unfolded when the couple went to meet Shalini’s mother near Qutub Road. Aashu suddenly appeared and first tried to stab Akash, who managed to dodge the attack. Spotting Shalini in a nearby e-rickshaw, Aashu stabbed her multiple times. Akash rushed to rescue her, sustained serious injuries, but overpowered Aashu, snatched his knife, and stabbed him to death.

Police said both Shalini and Aashu were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Akash remains critical. A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered based on the statement of Shalini’s mother, Sheila, who revealed that Shalini had once left Akash and lived with Aashu for some time before reconciling with her husband.

The gruesome murder has triggered panic in the Ram Nagar area, with police deploying additional personnel to maintain law and order.

