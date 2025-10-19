 West Bengal News: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Hits At TMC Over Attack On His Convoy - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal News: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Hits At TMC Over Attack On His Convoy - VIDEO

West Bengal News: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Hits At TMC Over Attack On His Convoy - VIDEO

Talking to the media, Adhikari alleged that ‘Illegal Bangladeshi Muslims’ attacked his convoy with the help of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Zila Parishad Member Rekha Gazi.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy got attacked at least at seven places on Sunday while he was about to attend Kali Puja festivities at south 24 parganas.

Talking to the media, Adhikari alleged that ‘Illegal Bangladeshi Muslims’ attacked his convoy with the help of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Zila Parishad Member Rekha Gazi.

“In south 24 parganas the oppositions are not allowed to vote and now it is evident that the Hindus cannot perform puja here. Illegal Bangladesh Muslims had attacked my convoy. I got saved just because it is a bullet proof car. I wasn’t going to participate in any political event, but was rather going to join the Kali Puja festivities as a Hindu,” mentioned Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that he will revisit the area during Jagadhatri puja.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Diwali 2025: Firecracker Bursting Worsens Mumbai’s Air Quality; BKC AQI Crosses 300 Mark
Diwali 2025: Firecracker Bursting Worsens Mumbai’s Air Quality; BKC AQI Crosses 300 Mark
Chennai: Animal Rights Activist Accuses Woman Constable, Husband Of Killing Dogs Inside Police Quarters; Alleges Inaction
Chennai: Animal Rights Activist Accuses Woman Constable, Husband Of Killing Dogs Inside Police Quarters; Alleges Inaction
Delhi Chokes Again! CAQM Enforces GRAP Stage 2 As Air Quality Plummets Ahead Of Diwali 2025
Delhi Chokes Again! CAQM Enforces GRAP Stage 2 As Air Quality Plummets Ahead Of Diwali 2025

“Bangladesh is very close to this region and the infiltrator friendly TMC Eco system has allowed the illegal Bangladeshi people to settle here in West Bengal. They cannot intimidate me, I will be back here during Jagadhatri puja,” further mentioned the Leader of Opposition.

Read Also
'Fireworks For All Except Women?': BJP Targets Mamata’s 8 PM Curfew On Kali Puja Night
article-image

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the people demanded few answers from the Leader of Opposition.

“Instead of playing a victim card, Suvendu should actually speak out what the agitators tell him. They were asking about the backlog money from the central government,” mentioned Ghosh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Chennai: Animal Rights Activist Accuses Woman Constable, Husband Of Killing Dogs Inside Police...

Chennai: Animal Rights Activist Accuses Woman Constable, Husband Of Killing Dogs Inside Police...

Delhi Chokes Again! CAQM Enforces GRAP Stage 2 As Air Quality Plummets Ahead Of Diwali 2025

Delhi Chokes Again! CAQM Enforces GRAP Stage 2 As Air Quality Plummets Ahead Of Diwali 2025

Indian Railways Cracks Down On Social Media Misinformation Ahead Of Festive Rush

Indian Railways Cracks Down On Social Media Misinformation Ahead Of Festive Rush

Yogi Govt Launches Extensive Campaign With Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Adulteration

Yogi Govt Launches Extensive Campaign With Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Adulteration