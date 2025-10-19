West Bengal News: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Hits At TMC Over Attack On His Convoy - VIDEO

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy got attacked at least at seven places on Sunday while he was about to attend Kali Puja festivities at south 24 parganas.

Talking to the media, Adhikari alleged that ‘Illegal Bangladeshi Muslims’ attacked his convoy with the help of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Zila Parishad Member Rekha Gazi.

“In south 24 parganas the oppositions are not allowed to vote and now it is evident that the Hindus cannot perform puja here. Illegal Bangladesh Muslims had attacked my convoy. I got saved just because it is a bullet proof car. I wasn’t going to participate in any political event, but was rather going to join the Kali Puja festivities as a Hindu,” mentioned Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that he will revisit the area during Jagadhatri puja.

“Bangladesh is very close to this region and the infiltrator friendly TMC Eco system has allowed the illegal Bangladeshi people to settle here in West Bengal. They cannot intimidate me, I will be back here during Jagadhatri puja,” further mentioned the Leader of Opposition.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the people demanded few answers from the Leader of Opposition.

“Instead of playing a victim card, Suvendu should actually speak out what the agitators tell him. They were asking about the backlog money from the central government,” mentioned Ghosh.