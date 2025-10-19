 Jammu & Kashmir: National Conference Fields Agha Syed Mehmood For Budgam Assembly Bypoll
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: National Conference Fields Agha Syed Mehmood For Budgam Assembly Bypoll

Jammu & Kashmir: National Conference Fields Agha Syed Mehmood For Budgam Assembly Bypoll

The BJP has named Aga Syed Mohsin as its candidate while the PDP has fielded Aga Muntazir Mehdi for the seat which has been traditionally dominated by Shia leaders.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
National Conference Fields Agha Syed Mehmood For Budgam Assembly Bypoll |

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference on Sunday announced senior party leader Agha Syed Mehmood as its candidate for the bypoll to Budgam assembly segment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bypoll will be held on November 11.

The BJP has named Aga Syed Mohsin as its candidate while the PDP has fielded Aga Muntazir Mehdi for the seat which has been traditionally dominated by Shia leaders.

National Conference's candidate Mehmood is a senior Shia leader.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Diwali 2025: Firecracker Bursting Worsens Mumbai’s Air Quality; BKC AQI Crosses 300 Mark
Diwali 2025: Firecracker Bursting Worsens Mumbai’s Air Quality; BKC AQI Crosses 300 Mark
Chennai: Animal Rights Activist Accuses Woman Constable, Husband Of Killing Dogs Inside Police Quarters; Alleges Inaction
Chennai: Animal Rights Activist Accuses Woman Constable, Husband Of Killing Dogs Inside Police Quarters; Alleges Inaction
Delhi Chokes Again! CAQM Enforces GRAP Stage 2 As Air Quality Plummets Ahead Of Diwali 2025
Delhi Chokes Again! CAQM Enforces GRAP Stage 2 As Air Quality Plummets Ahead Of Diwali 2025

"On the directions of the party leadership, JKNC has announced Agha Syed Mehmood as the party's candidate for the upcoming Budgam Assembly election. The party extends best wishes to him for a successful campaign in service of the people of Budgam," the National Conference posted on its X handle.

The PDP on Sunday said its candidate Mehdi will file his nomination papers on Monday.

In a post on X, the opposition party said, "PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi sb will file his nomination papers for the Budgam Assembly by-election tomorrow at 12 PM." The other two candidates are also scheduled to file their nomination papers on Monday.

Read Also
RJD Women’s Wing Chief Ritu Jaiswal To Contest Bihar’s Parihar Seat As Independent After Ticket...
article-image

Budgam assembly seat fell vacant due to resignation by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as he decided to retain Ganderbal after successfully contesting from both seats.

Nagrota assembly segment will also go to polls on November 11. The seat fell vacant due to the death of BJP MLA Devinder Singh Rana after elections last year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Chennai: Animal Rights Activist Accuses Woman Constable, Husband Of Killing Dogs Inside Police...

Chennai: Animal Rights Activist Accuses Woman Constable, Husband Of Killing Dogs Inside Police...

Delhi Chokes Again! CAQM Enforces GRAP Stage 2 As Air Quality Plummets Ahead Of Diwali 2025

Delhi Chokes Again! CAQM Enforces GRAP Stage 2 As Air Quality Plummets Ahead Of Diwali 2025

Indian Railways Cracks Down On Social Media Misinformation Ahead Of Festive Rush

Indian Railways Cracks Down On Social Media Misinformation Ahead Of Festive Rush

Yogi Govt Launches Extensive Campaign With Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Adulteration

Yogi Govt Launches Extensive Campaign With Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Adulteration