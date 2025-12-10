Shri C. Rajagopalachari Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About The Last Governor-General Of India

By: Sunanda Singh | December 10, 2025
C Rajagopalachari was the last Governor-General of India. He was born on December 10, 1878, in Madras Presidency. On this special occasion, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the interesting figure in Indian history.
Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, known as C Rajagopalachari, was a lawyer and intellectual, among other things.
He was seen as an early political ally of Mahatma Gandhi, who abandoned his legal career to join the Indian National Congress and later took part in various protests against the British Crown.
He was elected to the Constituent Assembly from Madras on a Congress ticket and served on the sub-committee on minorities.
In 1939, Rajagopalachari enacted the Temple Entry Authorisation and Indemnity Act, which permitted Dalits and Shanars to access temples.
Most popularly, Rajagopalachari agitated against the Rowlatt Act, non-cooperation, and the Civil Disobedience movement.
C Rajagopalachari was the first person to be awarded India's highest Civilian honour award, Bharat Ratna, in 1954.
Britannica
